Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Her Love For Indian Mythology, Gets A 'Mata Sita' Tattoo

The latest celebrity to join the inked club is none other than the multifaceted actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith. The star shared the picture of her tattoo in an Instagram post. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the floor, wearing an olive green tracksuit, flaunting her forearm tattoo. The tattoo is that of Mata Sita, who features in Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana. Her new addition is placed above the tattoos of three blooming lotuses. She got those along with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne ‘Gammy’ Banfield-Norris, earlier this year.

The 49-year-old shared in her caption that she is planning to get her entire sleeve covered with tattoos by the time she is 60. The post elicited much love from all over the globe. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also showered some love on the picture. She wrote: “Beautiful. Jai Mata Di." Jada is busy trying out different trends that are edgy, all thanks to daughter Willow. Last month, she posted a picture of her shaved head crediting the look to her daughter. The mother-daughter duo look stunning in the picture as they pose in front of a bougainvillea tree, the former looks glowing in a lime yellow sweatshirt and the latter steals the show in a blue tank top.

https://people.com/movies/jada-pinkett-smith-terrified-going-bald-not-easy-talk-about/

In 2018, according to a People’s report, the star had opened up about her tryst with hair loss. She further revealed in her show Red Table Talk that the whole ordeal was terrifying. She used to lose handfuls of hair and that’s when she decided to keep her hair short. Jada hosts Red Table Talk along with her daughter and mother. The trio touches upon various topics of relevance that affect the daily lives of many. Their show has received much praise and is loved by many.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here