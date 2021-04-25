buzz

Jadeja Goes Berserk Against Purple Cap Holder Harshal Patel and it is Raining Memes on Twitter
Jadeja Goes Berserk Against Purple Cap Holder Harshal Patel and it is Raining Memes on Twitter

Twitter screengrab.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL clash on Sunday.

6-6-6nb-6-2-6-4. That’s 37 runs. Sir Ravindra Jadeja unleashed the monster trapped in his bat while facing the 20th over bowled by Purple Cap holder and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Jadeja smashed 36 runs (+ 1 no ball) in 6 balls to equal the record for the most runs scored in a single over of IPL history, smoking Patel for 5 maximums that propelled CSK’s total to 191/4 in 20 overs. The left-hander remained unbeaten at 62 off 28 as RCB fielders stood mere spectators to Jadeja’s fireworks. As for Patel, the bowler with the most wickets in IPL 2021 so far, ended up leaking 51 runs in his 4 overs after scalping 3 in his first 3.

Watching the magic unfold in front of their eyes, IPL fans gathered on microblogging site Twitter to drop memes in appreciation of Jadeja while taking digs at Patel.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had a solid start as the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50) put together 74 runs for the opening stand. Suresh Raina played a cameo in his 24 off 18 that included three maximums.

first published:April 25, 2021, 17:57 IST