Jadeja Goes Berserk Against Purple Cap Holder Harshal Patel and it is Raining Memes on Twitter

6-6-6nb-6-2-6-4. That’s 37 runs. Sir Ravindra Jadeja unleashed the monster trapped in his bat while facing the 20th over bowled by Purple Cap holder and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Jadeja smashed 36 runs (+ 1 no ball) in 6 balls to equal the record for the most runs scored in a single over of IPL history, smoking Patel for 5 maximums that propelled CSK’s total to 191/4 in 20 overs. The left-hander remained unbeaten at 62 off 28 as RCB fielders stood mere spectators to Jadeja’s fireworks. As for Patel, the bowler with the most wickets in IPL 2021 so far, ended up leaking 51 runs in his 4 overs after scalping 3 in his first 3.

Watching the magic unfold in front of their eyes, IPL fans gathered on microblogging site Twitter to drop memes in appreciation of Jadeja while taking digs at Patel.

Harshal: I am the Purple Cap HolderJadeja: I am Colour Blind — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021

6,6,6+Nb, 6,2,6,4 by Jadeja in the 20th over against the purple cap holder - 37 runs - the game changer.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

#CSKvRCBJadeja: Call me Harshal: No. bhi toh doJadeja: Dial 6666264 to call me pic.twitter.com/T4xrXaOJ4q— Nishant Sharma (RCB❤️/MI) (@srcsmic_enginer) April 25, 2021

Finally Harshal Patel has bowled up to the expectation.37 runs (5 sixes) in one over jaddu of jadeja #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/5t6Sp0JUiX — Biswajit (@Vector__V002) April 25, 2021

Jadeja To Harshal Patel Right Now … 37 Runs in One Over …..#jadeja #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/jTCYBV0yh8— Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) April 25, 2021

Jadeja reminded RCB of their last 10 years— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 25, 2021

#jadeja , #RCBvsCSK, #jadduAfter 1st Six Harshal Ask To Jaddu How Much More You Hit :-le Jadeja- pic.twitter.com/DgLA2q2wXW— Sagar Gupta (@SagarGu45341327) April 25, 2021

Hitting the Purple Cap Holder to 37 Runs. Just Mr.SIR's things. #IPL2021— × Kettavan Memes × (@Kettavan__Memes) April 25, 2021

Harshal Patel after bowling the last over to Jadeja #RCBvCSK #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/CI2FFgQ9x4— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 25, 2021

#CSKvRCB *Harshal Patel is the best death bowler in IPL 2021* Meanwhile Jadeja : pic.twitter.com/bg3LrrKsU3 — Makhan Singh (@m1sterlonely) April 25, 2021

Sir Ravindra Jadeja Mass. This is what happens when Jaddu gets going. Thrashed Harshal Patel. 28 balls 62 runs #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/4FjdeLNWQn— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 25, 2021

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had a solid start as the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50) put together 74 runs for the opening stand. Suresh Raina played a cameo in his 24 off 18 that included three maximums.

