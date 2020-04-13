BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Jadeja Just Performed the Sword Celebration in Lockdown But Vaughan's Response Stole the Show

Screenshot from video uploaded by Ravindra Jadeja.

Screenshot from video uploaded by Ravindra Jadeja.

Clad in a black T-shirt and blue shorts, Jadeja could be seen performing the famous sword celebration to a Bollywood track.

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recently shared a video in which he can be seen wielding his sword at his residential lawn in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Clad in a black T-shirt and blue shorts, he can be seen performing the act to a Bollywood track.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he said, “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER. #rajputboy (sic)"

However, the show topper was not the video but a friendly banter that followed between him and former England cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan.

Commenting on his post, Vaughan said, “Your grass needs a mow rockstar” replying to the comment, Ravindra said, “@MichaelVaughan yes but I don’t know how to cut it #Coronaeffect”

The clip since its upload has amassed over 3 lakh likes and has been viewed over 6 lakh time on Instagram.

Australia opener David Warner, on the other hand, was impressed by Jadeja's sword celebration.

Meanwhile, the country has been in 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The deadly disease has till now claimed the lives of over 300 people and more than 9,000 people have tested positive for the same in India.

