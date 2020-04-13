Jadeja Just Performed the Sword Celebration in Lockdown But Vaughan's Response Stole the Show

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja recently shared a video in which he can be seen wielding his sword at his residential lawn in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Clad in a black T-shirt and blue shorts, he can be seen performing the act to a Bollywood track.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he said, “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER. #rajputboy (sic)"

However, the show topper was not the video but a friendly banter that followed between him and former England cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan.

Commenting on his post, Vaughan said, “Your grass needs a mow rockstar” replying to the comment, Ravindra said, “@MichaelVaughan yes but I don’t know how to cut it #Coronaeffect”

The clip since its upload has amassed over 3 lakh likes and has been viewed over 6 lakh time on Instagram.

Australia opener David Warner, on the other hand, was impressed by Jadeja's sword celebration.

Haha how good 😂😂😂 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the country has been in 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the same in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The deadly disease has till now claimed the lives of over 300 people and more than 9,000 people have tested positive for the same in India.