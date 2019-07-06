Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment

All eyes were on cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar when Ravindra Jadeja took the field on Saturday against Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground.

Jadeja, who has remained on the sidelines and only assisted the Men in Blue occasionally as a substitute fielder, was included in the playing XI - much to the excitement of fans and critics alike.

In fact, Jadeja's inclusion was met with a loud cheer among fans, who eagerly wanted to see him in the Blues after his spat with Manjrekar on Twitter.

Our Playing XI for today's game. Jadeja and Kuldeep come in in place of Chahal and Shami. pic.twitter.com/MeffE5VKMZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

It all began when India faced the hosts England, in a match the former lost by 31 runs. Incidentally, it was India's only defeat in the World Cup thus far.

In the match, Kuldeep Yadav was taken for 72 runs in his 10 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 88 runs, his spell becoming the most expensive spin spell in a World Cup match.

On being asked, whether Team India should think of getting in someone like Jadeja after the wrist spinners' smacking, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar told IANS.

Not the one to mince words, Jadeja came out in full force and slammed Manjrekar on the microblogging site, saying he had played for India in far more matches than him.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Come Saturday, cricket fans in India were more interested in a Jadeja Vs Manjrekar clash rather than the team's final group stage encounter with the Lankans. To make things more popcorn-worthy, the broadcasters constantly had the cameras stuck on Jadeja and even attributed "Jadeja's influence" on the field that helped Jasprit Bumrah scalping Sri Lanka's first wicket.

" Great fielding by Jadeja. He bats, bowls and fields. Terrific asset to Indian team " ~ Sourav Ganguly — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 6, 2019

But the party had only just begun.

Jadeja, bowling his first over of the match and the World Cup, deceived Kusal Mendis in the 11th over and Dhoni completed a routine stumping.

It was a moment everyone had been unwittingly waiting since Jadeja's arrival in the team. Manjrekar, who was seated in the commentary box, couldn't help but heap praises on the all-rounder.

The Jadeja Vs Manjrekar showdown deserved a different venue altogether and fans on Twitter would agree.

Jadeja picks a wicket in the very 1st over of his World Cup.Manjrekar in the commentary box having to praise him. Priceless.#INDvSL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2019

If you ever thought your existence was painful, just switch on the TV & watch Manjrekar doing commentary while Jadeja is bowling beautifully #INDvSL — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019

#INDvSL Jadeja takes wicket in the first over of his bowling.Sanjay Manjrekar right now- pic.twitter.com/NEplOJaush — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019

Sanjay Manjarekar after Jadeja gets wicket in first over :#IndvSL pic.twitter.com/KA7RvovXrp — Sam~wise (@Samy_sayz) July 6, 2019

Manjrekar Jadeja "The ball turned and it's a good wicket. Pitch is tailoured made for Jadeja": Manjrekar #cwc19 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 6, 2019

Whenever you feel that your job sucks, remember there is Sanjay Manjrekar who is praising Jadeja in commentary box when he takes wicket. 😂#INDvSL — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar after knowing Jadeja is playing today. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/YmXkaq7hCB — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 6, 2019

Hahah. Manjrekar's face when he came to now Jadeja is playing. #IndvSL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2019

#INDvsSLAm hoping Jadeja will do his Bits today And shred the Sri Lankan middle order to Pieces. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 6, 2019

Sanjay manjrekar in the commentary box when he knew that jadeja is playing today#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/C3IfWI5YP5 — Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 6, 2019

But it's not over. Watchers of the game want the two to come face to face and for that to happen, Jadeja would have to come up with exceptional performance and win Player of the Match to meet Manjrekar in the presentation ceremony on Saturday.

Jadeja wins Man of the Match. Sanjay Manjrekar interviewing him. I love it. We love it. Make it happen. #CWC19 #FutureTweet — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 6, 2019

Imagine the scenes if Jadeja plays against Sri Lanka and wins Man-of-the-Match award, only to be interviewed by Manjrekar — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) July 3, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar has been on the receiving end for the most of this World Cup. His condescending rants and extremely critical remarks on the team and Dhoni had not gone too well with fans, who called him out for being too biased in the commentary box.