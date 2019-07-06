Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment

'I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket,' commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had said earlier.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment
Image by AFP.
All eyes were on cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar when Ravindra Jadeja took the field on Saturday against Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground.

Jadeja, who has remained on the sidelines and only assisted the Men in Blue occasionally as a substitute fielder, was included in the playing XI - much to the excitement of fans and critics alike.

In fact, Jadeja's inclusion was met with a loud cheer among fans, who eagerly wanted to see him in the Blues after his spat with Manjrekar on Twitter.

It all began when India faced the hosts England, in a match the former lost by 31 runs. Incidentally, it was India's only defeat in the World Cup thus far.

In the match, Kuldeep Yadav was taken for 72 runs in his 10 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 88 runs, his spell becoming the most expensive spin spell in a World Cup match.

On being asked, whether Team India should think of getting in someone like Jadeja after the wrist spinners' smacking, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar told IANS.

Not the one to mince words, Jadeja came out in full force and slammed Manjrekar on the microblogging site, saying he had played for India in far more matches than him.

Come Saturday, cricket fans in India were more interested in a Jadeja Vs Manjrekar clash rather than the team's final group stage encounter with the Lankans. To make things more popcorn-worthy, the broadcasters constantly had the cameras stuck on Jadeja and even attributed "Jadeja's influence" on the field that helped Jasprit Bumrah scalping Sri Lanka's first wicket.

But the party had only just begun.

Jadeja, bowling his first over of the match and the World Cup, deceived Kusal Mendis in the 11th over and Dhoni completed a routine stumping.

It was a moment everyone had been unwittingly waiting since Jadeja's arrival in the team. Manjrekar, who was seated in the commentary box, couldn't help but heap praises on the all-rounder.

The Jadeja Vs Manjrekar showdown deserved a different venue altogether and fans on Twitter would agree.

But it's not over. Watchers of the game want the two to come face to face and for that to happen, Jadeja would have to come up with exceptional performance and win Player of the Match to meet Manjrekar in the presentation ceremony on Saturday.

Sanjay Manjrekar has been on the receiving end for the most of this World Cup. His condescending rants and extremely critical remarks on the team and Dhoni had not gone too well with fans, who called him out for being too biased in the commentary box.

