Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment
'I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket,' commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had said earlier.
Image by AFP.
All eyes were on cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar when Ravindra Jadeja took the field on Saturday against Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground.
Jadeja, who has remained on the sidelines and only assisted the Men in Blue occasionally as a substitute fielder, was included in the playing XI - much to the excitement of fans and critics alike.
In fact, Jadeja's inclusion was met with a loud cheer among fans, who eagerly wanted to see him in the Blues after his spat with Manjrekar on Twitter.
Our Playing XI for today's game. Jadeja and Kuldeep come in in place of Chahal and Shami. pic.twitter.com/MeffE5VKMZ— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
It all began when India faced the hosts England, in a match the former lost by 31 runs. Incidentally, it was India's only defeat in the World Cup thus far.
In the match, Kuldeep Yadav was taken for 72 runs in his 10 overs while Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 88 runs, his spell becoming the most expensive spin spell in a World Cup match.
On being asked, whether Team India should think of getting in someone like Jadeja after the wrist spinners' smacking, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer.
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar told IANS.
Not the one to mince words, Jadeja took the remarks to his heart and slammed Manjrekar on the microblogging site, saying he had played for India in far more matches than him.
Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019
Come Saturday, cricket fans in India were more interested in a Jadeja Vs Manjrekar clash rather than the team's final group stage encounter with the Lankans. To make things more popcorn-worthy, the broadcasters constantly had the cameras stuck on Jadeja and even attributed "Jadeja's influence" on the field that helped Jasprit Bumrah scalping Sri Lanka's first wicket.
" Great fielding by Jadeja. He bats, bowls and fields. Terrific asset to Indian team " ~ Sourav Ganguly— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 6, 2019
But the party had only just begun.
Jadeja, bowling his first over of the match and the World Cup, deceived Kusal Mendis in the 11th over and Dhoni completed a routine stumping.
It was a moment everyone had been unwittingly waiting since Jadeja's arrival in the team. Manjrekar, who was seated in the commentary box, couldn't help but heap praises on the all-rounder.
The Jadeja Vs Manjrekar showdown deserved a different venue altogether and fans on Twitter would agree.
Jadeja picks a wicket in the very 1st over of his World Cup.Manjrekar in the commentary box having to praise him. Priceless.#INDvSL— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2019
If you ever thought your existence was painful, just switch on the TV & watch Manjrekar doing commentary while Jadeja is bowling beautifully #INDvSL— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019
#INDvSL Jadeja takes wicket in the first over of his bowling.Sanjay Manjrekar right now- pic.twitter.com/NEplOJaush— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019
Sanjay Manjarekar after Jadeja gets wicket in first over :#IndvSL pic.twitter.com/KA7RvovXrp— Sam~wise (@Samy_sayz) July 6, 2019
Manjrekar Jadeja "The ball turned and it's a good wicket. Pitch is tailoured made for Jadeja": Manjrekar #cwc19— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 6, 2019
Ravindra Jadeja starts taking wickets #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/3eSypIN81s— Halwa (@ugly_bald_guy) July 6, 2019
Whenever you feel that your job sucks, remember there is Sanjay Manjrekar who is praising Jadeja in commentary box when he takes wicket. 😂#INDvSL— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 6, 2019
Sanjay Manjrekar after knowing Jadeja is playing today. #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/YmXkaq7hCB— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 6, 2019
Hahah. Manjrekar's face when he came to now Jadeja is playing. #IndvSL— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2019
#INDvsSLAm hoping Jadeja will do his Bits today And shred the Sri Lankan middle order to Pieces.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 6, 2019
Sanjay manjrekar in the commentary box when he knew that jadeja is playing today#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/C3IfWI5YP5— Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 6, 2019
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019: How Politicians Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman’s Maiden Budget
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor on Marriage Rumours: Malaika and I Have to Still Enjoy the Comfort of Being a Couple
- Why this Photo of Malala Yousafzai is Making People Call the Canadian Politician a 'Hypocrite'
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s