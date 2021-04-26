Jadeja's One-Man Show Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Summed Up With Memes

Ravindra Jadeja’s one-man show against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday was a delightful reminder of how capable an all-rounder he is in the world of cricket. During the much-anticipated clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja smashed 37 runs (1 for no ball) in 6 balls to equal the record for the most runs scored in a single over of IPL history, smoking Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel for 5 maximums in the 20th over that propelled CSK’s total to 191/4. After wreaking havoc with the bat, the bowler Jadeja returned with exceptional figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore who had won 4/4 matches in the IPL 2021 thus far were no match to Jadeja’s heroics as Dhoni’s CSK humbled Virat Kohli’s squad from the top position to claim #1 spot on the points table.

Jadeja’s all-round performance kept the Sunday Twitter alive as fans went gaga over the CSK player. Those who had witnessed the Jadeja show patted him with memes.

If @imjadeja flaps his hands today, he will fly— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021

jadeja doing everything on the field today like: pic.twitter.com/50kEpNspSy— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 25, 2021

its nothing just sir jadeja landing his victory one by one 💛🔥 #RCBvsCSK #jadeja pic.twitter.com/dxDZbxYdUt— high on momos chutney ♨️ mask podu 😷 (@meethi_mirchi_) April 25, 2021

#CSKvRCBJadeja: Call me Harshal: No. bhi toh doJadeja: Dial 6666264 to call me pic.twitter.com/T4xrXaOJ4q— Nishant Sharma (RCB❤️/MI💙) (@srcsmic_enginer) April 25, 2021

Jadeja reminded RCB of their last 10 years— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 25, 2021

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had a solid start as the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50) put together 74 runs for the opening stand. Suresh Raina played a cameo in his 24 off 18 that included three maximums.

