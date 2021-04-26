buzz

Jadeja's One-Man Show Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Summed Up With Memes
1-MIN READ

Jadeja's One-Man Show Against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL Summed Up With Memes

Tweeted by Amazon Prime.

Ravindra Jadeja hammered 37 runs off Harshal Patel during the CSK Vs RCB encounter on Sunday. The all-rounder then returned with exceptional bowling figures of 3/13 to topple Virat Kohli's side from the top position on the IPL points chart.

Ravindra Jadeja’s one-man show against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday was a delightful reminder of how capable an all-rounder he is in the world of cricket. During the much-anticipated clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Jadeja smashed 37 runs (1 for no ball) in 6 balls to equal the record for the most runs scored in a single over of IPL history, smoking Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel for 5 maximums in the 20th over that propelled CSK’s total to 191/4. After wreaking havoc with the bat, the bowler Jadeja returned with exceptional figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore who had won 4/4 matches in the IPL 2021 thus far were no match to Jadeja’s heroics as Dhoni’s CSK humbled Virat Kohli’s squad from the top position to claim #1 spot on the points table.

Jadeja’s all-round performance kept the Sunday Twitter alive as fans went gaga over the CSK player. Those who had witnessed the Jadeja show patted him with memes.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had a solid start as the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) and Faf du Plessis (50) put together 74 runs for the opening stand. Suresh Raina played a cameo in his 24 off 18 that included three maximums.

first published:April 26, 2021, 09:42 IST