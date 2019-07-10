Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jaden Smith Opens Vegan Food Truck For Homeless, Names It 'I Love You'

21-year-old Jaden Smith decided to open a food truck for homeless people in Los Angeles.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jaden Smith Opens Vegan Food Truck For Homeless, Names It 'I Love You'
21-year-old Jaden Smith decided to open a food truck for homeless people in Los Angeles.
Loading...

The celebrities all around the world often do small gestures of kindness and love towards their fan, so as to show the helpful side of theirs.

Be it surprising their fans with a hospital visit, or giving out money to homeless people, celebrities leave no stone unturned to be kind towards their fans.

Something similar has been done again by 21-year-old Jaden Smith, who decided to open a food truck for homeless people in Los Angeles.

Jaden, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has extended his hands for help just a day before his 21st birthday.

On Sunday, July 7, Jaden took to Instagram to share multiple pictures for his food truck that has been put in place to help the homeless people in LA.

Posting the pictures, The Pursuit of Happiness actor wrote, “The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free.

Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA.

Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc”

As mentioned by Jaden, the food truck will provide healthy, vegan food to homeless people for free.

The actor-singer also mentioned that this is the first initiative from his side; while there will be many others in future.

Jaden, who celebrated his birthday on July 8, also released a single, Erys, ahead of his special day.

He also posted a picture of the food truck parked next to his ‘I Love You’ restaurant, promoting his latest album, reading ‘Erys: And Everything Bad for You.’

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram