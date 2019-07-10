Jaden Smith Opens Vegan Food Truck For Homeless, Names It 'I Love You'

The celebrities all around the world often do small gestures of kindness and love towards their fan, so as to show the helpful side of theirs.

Be it surprising their fans with a hospital visit, or giving out money to homeless people, celebrities leave no stone unturned to be kind towards their fans.

Something similar has been done again by 21-year-old Jaden Smith, who decided to open a food truck for homeless people in Los Angeles.

Jaden, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has extended his hands for help just a day before his 21st birthday.

On Sunday, July 7, Jaden took to Instagram to share multiple pictures for his food truck that has been put in place to help the homeless people in LA.

Posting the pictures, The Pursuit of Happiness actor wrote, “The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free.

Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA.

Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc”

As mentioned by Jaden, the food truck will provide healthy, vegan food to homeless people for free.

The actor-singer also mentioned that this is the first initiative from his side; while there will be many others in future.

Jaden, who celebrated his birthday on July 8, also released a single, Erys, ahead of his special day.

He also posted a picture of the food truck parked next to his ‘I Love You’ restaurant, promoting his latest album, reading ‘Erys: And Everything Bad for You.’