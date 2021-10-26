'Jadoo Did it Better': John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2 Trailer Has Already Started Memes

Satyamev Jayate 2 trailer is here and we have to deal with not one, but three John Abrahams. His rippling biceps are also accorded separate roles altogether. He not only breaks coconuts with bare hands but also lifts a moving motorcycle and suspends it in air. The trailer has evoked hilarious reactions of disbelief from Twitter, with people questioning its logic.

Take a look at the best memes that captured the essence of the brash trailer.

Basically, in Satyamev Jayate 2, John Abraham only stops short of playing Divya Kumar Khosla. He is playing everyone else.— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) October 25, 2021

So everyone who was crying about missing Bollywood, here you goAntimSatyamev Jayate 2Bunty aur Bubli 2Suryavanshi Storm of cringe — Night Owl (@nightowly_) October 25, 2021

I need the confidence of makers of Satyamev Jayate 2.If you haven’t watched the trailer, please watch it rn!— Jay shrimali (@JayShrimaliJ) October 25, 2021

Some users compared it to Salman Khan’s usual antics on the silver screen.

After learning the physics from the trailer of Satyamev Jayate 2 today, it really seems to me that Physics has nothing to do with #SalmanKhan movies. pic.twitter.com/Kpius5iK3s— Tina sk (@TinaGolder1) October 26, 2021

I am wondering what wud have happened if 2nd wave did not hit India. Radhe and Satyamev Jayate 2 wud have surely given a deadly pandemic together to audience eyes.— Rudra Tiwari (@RudraTiwari1801) October 25, 2021

While others pointed out the drug controversies that have hit Bollywood in recent times.

Don’t know why ppl are taking the bollywood dr** cases so lightly. It’s pretty serious. Just watched the trailer of Satyamev Jayate 2! pic.twitter.com/1voSEee6op— The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) October 25, 2021

Saw the trailer of Satyamev jayate 2 and i’m feeling so embarrassed for John omg wtf wrong w him itne bure din aagye kya :((— S (@srsly_su) October 25, 2021

#SatyamevaJayate2Trailer - CRINGE!!It’s 2021 & how u can even think to make this kind of movie.. sorry but it’s looking so cheap, unnecessarily & overly massy it’s a totally C-grade movie!https://t.co/s7DYz3pquM pic.twitter.com/F86deqsyfU — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) October 25, 2021

The film, scheduled to release on November 25, was one of the first to start production after movie and TV shoots were allowed to resume partially by the Maharashtra government in 2020.

