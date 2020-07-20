Jaguar or Cheetah? Viral Quiz Between the Two Big Cats Has Left Twitter Puzzled

The wild cat family has a number of similar looking animals that grace our jungles. Be it tigers, cheetahs, leopards or jaguars, all the carnivore animals are extremely agile and dangerous predators. They also share similar looking fur with black stripes and dots adorning the yellowish golden body.

But is the similarity so huge that these families would become unrecognizable? Actually, no. Be it a tiger or a jaguar, their fur prints and body shape are enough to differentiate between them. How many of us know these differences?

According to a quiz asked online, very few. When Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan posted two pictures of a jaguar and a leopard side by side, very few people were able to tell which one was which animal. The pictures were taken from the back so that their faces are not visible.

The caption read: "Lets see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar & which one is Leopard. The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things".

While the animal on the left had larger and bigger black spots, the animal on the right had closely associated smaller spots. Kaswan, who is quite popular on Twitter for his interesting trivia and unknown fauna news items, also wrote that the pictures were taken from the internet and he specified no location.

The larger consensus on the post stated that the left picture belonged to a jaguar, while the other was the leopard.

Left Jaguar..Right Leopard.Govt should take steps to Introduce Jaguars in Indian Jungles,I don't know if India is Habitable for Jaguar.@rashtrapatibhvn @MVenkaiahNaidu @narendramodi — The Common Man! (@Comm0nMaNZ) July 20, 2020

Left is a jaguar and right is a leopard.Jaguar is a bit small in height and a bit bulky where as leopard is a bit taller and thin. — Sunil Damde (@DamdeSunil) July 20, 2020

However, more people were dumbfounded with the quiz.

This is leopard pic.twitter.com/ZPm7l6oajj — Mayank setzuket 💞 🇮🇳 (@mayank_setzuket) July 20, 2020

Eh? Jaguars and leopards 🐆 look same? Left one Jaguar? Could you pls highlight later what's the difference between them apart from their appearances — Biplab Debbarma, CFA (@Biplab_Debbarma) July 20, 2020

Kaswan is yet to respond with the answer. But according to Tigertribe.net, "jaguars have smaller spots inside the polygonal rosettes. ... In addition to this leopards are larger and much more muscular as compared to cheetahs, but slightly smaller and more lightly built if compared with the jaguars".