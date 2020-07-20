BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Jaguar or Cheetah? Viral Quiz Between the Two Big Cats Has Left Twitter Puzzled

Image credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan.

Leopards are larger and much more muscular as compared to cheetahs, but slightly smaller and more lightly built if compared with the jaguars.

The wild cat family has a number of similar looking animals that grace our jungles. Be it tigers, cheetahs, leopards or jaguars, all the carnivore animals are extremely agile and dangerous predators. They also share similar looking fur with black stripes and dots adorning the yellowish golden body.

But is the similarity so huge that these families would become unrecognizable? Actually, no. Be it a tiger or a jaguar, their fur prints and body shape are enough to differentiate between them. How many of us know these differences?

According to a quiz asked online, very few. When Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan posted two pictures of a jaguar and a leopard side by side, very few people were able to tell which one was which animal. The pictures were taken from the back so that their faces are not visible.

The caption read: "Lets see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar & which one is Leopard. The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things".

While the animal on the left had larger and bigger black spots, the animal on the right had closely associated smaller spots. Kaswan, who is quite popular on Twitter for his interesting trivia and unknown fauna news items, also wrote that the pictures were taken from the internet and he specified no location.

The larger consensus on the post stated that the left picture belonged to a jaguar, while the other was the leopard.

However, more people were dumbfounded with the quiz.

Kaswan is yet to respond with the answer. But according to Tigertribe.net, "jaguars have smaller spots inside the polygonal rosettes. ... In addition to this leopards are larger and much more muscular as compared to cheetahs, but slightly smaller and more lightly built if compared with the jaguars".

