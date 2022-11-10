Jaguar Takes On Crocodile On Its Own Turf, Watch Video To Find Who Emerges Victorious

While we are used to seeing adorable videos of animals, many visuals that you get to see of the animal kingdom in a jungle are far from adorable, although intriguing. In the jungle, it is normally survival of the fittest and it is very common for different species to take on other and smaller animals getting preyed upon by bigger carnivores. However, we are today going to show you a conflict between two carnivores, one that preys on land and the other that preys on water. An interesting feud between a jaguar and a crocodile has been caught on camera as both try to take on each other. Read on to see which animal emerges victorious.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle named beautiful new pix and shows a jaguar boldly treading into dangerous waters. Probably challenged by this new trespasser in its watery territory, the big cat is suddenly attacked by a crocodile in the water. Watch what happens in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)



We see some sort of tense underwater battle between the two carnivores and much of it is masked by the splashing around of the water that takes place. But, there is a clear winner at the end. The jaguar manages to not only subdue its attacker but it holds the crocodile by the mouth and drags it out of its home turf in the water. The crocodile is dragged into the adjoining jungle but it is not known whether it was dead or alive.

While big cats like lions, tigers and leopards do occasionally attack crocodiles, it is not very common. However, jaguars are known to be frequent crocodile killers.

