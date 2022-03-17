'Jai Bajrang Bali': Young Boy's Joy Ride Turns into Nightmare in Hilarious Video

Isn’t it common that we either remember our gods or our mother whenever we are in a tough or scary situation? One such situation for many is sitting on swings or trying out adventurous things. If you are not scared of it, you must have come across at least one person who is horrified of trying these scary rides. A video of a little boy’s excitement turned into anxiety as the swing he is riding elevates up into the air is something you will be able to relate to.

At the start of the clip, the boy appears to be excited about the ride but when he goes up high in the air, he invokes several Gods out of fear. He even remembers his family members. From “Har Har Mahadev”, “Jai Bajrangbali” to his mother, the little boy calls for everyone he could think of.

Watch the clip:

While many Instagram users had a “nostalgia” after watching the clip, there were some who opined that the boy did fake acting just to get viral. “Fake acting to gain popularity,” a comment read, while another said, “very interesting, very interesting.” Sharing their own experience, a user mentioned that riding on such swings gives a ticklish feeling in the stomach. “Meko dekhke gudgudi hone lagi, … Jaise lagta hai gaye ab to, shareer me wajan hi nahi h (uJst the sight of the video is giving me tickles, it feels like we are gone, there is no weight in the body),” the comment read. However, there was one user, who gave the hack to not get afraid on these rides – simply close your eyes.

The video was shared by an Instagram Meme page, which goes by the name – Gidda Company, which often shares hilarious videos that leave internet users in splits.

