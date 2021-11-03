Prakash Raj Slapping Hindi-speaking Man in Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Sparks Language Debate

Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’, starring Suriya and Prakash Raj among others, has found itself in the midst of a controversy with a scene featuring Raj, where the actor can be seen slapping a man speaking in Hindi. It has sparked a row on social media, with many users claiming that the scene propagates an anti-Hindi sentiment, while others defended it, saying it needed to be seen in context of the film. “I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil… Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it (sic)," a film critic and Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform. While many echoed his sentiment and said that they were hurt by the scene, others said that the man in the scene was slapped by Prakash Raj for trying to “get away with speaking in Hindi" such that the character played by Raj would not understand him. Yet others could be seen drawing parallels to other such instances in films when one or the other language was allegedly insulted.

I am really heartbroken after watching #JaiBhim, nothing against actor or anyone but felt really bad, there is a scene in the film where a person speaks Hindi and Prakash Raj slaps him and tells him to speak in Tamil Honestly this kind of scene was not needed….Hope they cut it — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021

We wait for Tamil films… We support them, we request the makers to release it Pan India, in return we don’t want anything but just love…. If not love then atleast not humiliation… 🙏— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 1, 2021

Hi, the scene is not against Hindi-speaking Indians. The particular character tries to get away by speaking in Hindi (so that Prakash Raj wouldn't understand) and knowing this strategy, he slaps and asks him to speak in Tamil.Tamil filmmakers are not against the language Hindi1/2— Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 2, 2021

There was outrage from both sides of the debate.

Slaps a man for speaking Hindi ?!What culture is this man portraying in the movie ?!We speak 22 different languages with English & Hindi as official languages .Are we going to slap each other over language?Shollunge !! https://t.co/lVkn1b3NZN— Capt Harish Pillay (@captpillay) November 2, 2021

I think Prakash Raj is acting a role of Linguistic fanatic ,which is a reality in a Southern State as well as some Hindi speaking states. https://t.co/pwXHSKwwfG— C.Prabhakar Rao, DQAS (Retd) (@ChepurRao) November 3, 2021

#JaiBhim So hindians Advising that prakash raj slapping scene was unnecessary…Fine..so what abt this scene in scam 1992…Spewing Hate on Tamil using a Tamil character so that it doesn't look its against Tamil..How cheap…so keep this as a counter for that scene. #hindi #Tamil pic.twitter.com/0tZY2sqGuC— MohammedTanveer (@Tanveer27101995) November 2, 2021

That Prakash Raj's Character is honestly disappointing. He Slaps a man for speaking Hindi in front of him. We live in a society where we respect every Language equally and respectfully. #PrakashRaj #JaiBhim — Rengarajan Baskar (@iam_rengarajan) November 2, 2021

The courtroom drama is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the film and released a statement on Monday appreciating it. He also expressed his admiration for advocate Chandru, whose life events inspired the film Jai Bhim. In a special screening before its OTT release, Stalin watched ‘Jai Bhim’ and said that the film made his heart heavy all night long. He went on to say that the core film reminded him of his own time in prison when arrested in 1976 during the Emergency period. After watching the film in a special screening, Stalin took to Twitter to post his statement praising the cast and crew of Jai Bhim. The CM said that the film “had a huge impact” on him. He said that art should make an impact on the audience and bring about a positive change in society.

