2-min read

‘Jai Hind’ Trends in Pakistan Ahead of India-England Cricket World Cup Match

'Jai Hind' is one of the top trends in Pakistan today.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
'Jai Hind' Trends in Pakistan Ahead of India-England Cricket World Cup Match
'Jai Hind' is one of the top trends in Pakistan today.
"Divided in 1947, united in 2019."

The India vs England match has managed to do the inevitable - it has convinced Indian and Pakistani cricket fans to put aside their arch-rivalry and focus on the bigger picture.

Ahead of the much-awaited match between India and England, Pakistanis around the world have made their loyalties clear. They're rooting for India. But of course, there's an ulterior motive. By defeating Afghanistan in the last match, Pakistan has made it to the fourth spot. If England loses this match, it just takes Pakistan one step closer to the semi finals.

Moreover, if Pakistan manages to overcome one final hurdle (that is, defeating Bangladesh), they will be battling it out with India in the semi finals to grab a spot in the finals. And what's a World Cup tournament without a proper India - Pakistan match?

On Twitter, #INDvENG is one of the top trends. However, it is surprising to see the sheer number of Pakistanis cheering for the Men in Blue.

If you check out the top trends in Pakistan on Twitter, there's a pleasant surprise waiting for you. 'Jai Hind' is one of the top 5 trends in Pakistan, something that we'd never thought will happen. Amazing how a simple game of cricket can unite two nations that have been engaged in a bitter war since time immemorial.

*Fingers crossed*

