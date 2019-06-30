‘Jai Hind’ Trends in Pakistan Ahead of India-England Cricket World Cup Match

"Divided in 1947, united in 2019."

The India vs England match has managed to do the inevitable - it has convinced Indian and Pakistani cricket fans to put aside their arch-rivalry and focus on the bigger picture.

Ahead of the much-awaited match between India and England, Pakistanis around the world have made their loyalties clear. They're rooting for India. But of course, there's an ulterior motive. By defeating Afghanistan in the last match, Pakistan has made it to the fourth spot. If England loses this match, it just takes Pakistan one step closer to the semi finals.

Moreover, if Pakistan manages to overcome one final hurdle (that is, defeating Bangladesh), they will be battling it out with India in the semi finals to grab a spot in the finals. And what's a World Cup tournament without a proper India - Pakistan match?

On Twitter, #INDvENG is one of the top trends. However, it is surprising to see the sheer number of Pakistanis cheering for the Men in Blue.

If you check out the top trends in Pakistan on Twitter, there's a pleasant surprise waiting for you. 'Jai Hind' is one of the top 5 trends in Pakistan, something that we'd never thought will happen. Amazing how a simple game of cricket can unite two nations that have been engaged in a bitter war since time immemorial.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Nats.🇵🇰 (@natzzcreations) June 30, 2019

You'll probably never hear me say it again but JAI HIND 🇮🇳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/njK4rjwoT8 — Fatima 🕊 (@moonlitcemetery) June 30, 2019

All the best team India for the important match against England. 🇮🇳 JAI HIND#indiancricketteam #indiavsengland #worldcup2019 @ India https://t.co/Zl3lWj6BAG — Mohammed Wajid (@md_wjd) June 30, 2019

Jai hind for now :)😂🇮🇳 #INDvENG — R (@rou_ha_) June 30, 2019

*Pakistan supporting India and chanting Jai Hind*Meanwhile Gandhi pic.twitter.com/eIzETebhnE — QUEEN. (@Cocaa_Caine) June 30, 2019

India we are with you. Our prayers are with you. Go and crush them 🇮🇳 JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳❤#INDvENG — Ambreen (@itx_halloween) June 30, 2019

#INDvENGIt's once in a century when pak support India jai hind#PKMKB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mJyzqfS3RO — Aashish singla🇮🇳 (@Ashuaggarwal7) June 30, 2019

All of Pakistan for tomorrow. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/Kj1dIdbO7K — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) June 29, 2019

*Fingers crossed*