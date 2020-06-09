Jaipur BJP MP and Family Used the Lockdown Time to Learn Sanskrit

Ramcharan Bohra, the Member of Parliament from Jaipur, and his family have utilised the free time during coronavirus lockdown to learn Sanskrit.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, BJP leader Bohra decided to put this time to good use. Since then, the whole family, including Bohra's wife Lalita, their sons and daughters-in-law and their grandchildren have been taking Sanskrit lessons. Shashtri Kosalendradas, an assistant professor of Philosophy at Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, has been recruited as the family's tutor.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, the family has been meeting Kosalendradas for two hours every evening to learn Vedic literature and Sanskrit, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Bohra told HT that he had been drawn to the language following his association with Kosalendradas and he believes that this would bring his family together. On March 24, he approached Kosalendradas and requested him to undertake this task. Bohra took his oaths in Sanskrit during both his tenures as Lok Sabha MP.

According to Bohra, his five-year-old grandson has started reciting shlokas already. Kosalendradas said in the interview that the classes would continue till the end of June at least.

Kosalendradas shared the story on his own Twitter handle: