Jaipur Couple Fined Rs 50,000 for Driving Car over Sand Dunes in Ladakh

A couple from Jaipur was fined Rs 50,000 by Leh police for driving car over sand dunes at Hunder in Ladakh. In a Facebook post, Leh police said that driving on the sands can damage the natural landscape. “One tourist vehicle was found violating the SDM Nubra’s direction not to drive cars over sand dunes in Hunder. The couple from Jaipur were booked as per law and a bond of Rs 50,000 was taken from them. District police Leh requests tourists NOT TO PLY VEHICLES ON SAND DUNES as you damage the natural landscape and violate the prohibitory orders,” the post said. They added photos of the tourist’s vehicle too.

Netizens lauded the police action.

“Very proud of our District Police Leh, Rules must be stringent so tourists won’t violate any traffic rules. Please keep the mountains/ landscape clean and wish to see more of such strict traffic rules!,” one user wrote.

Hunder is a remote village, an oasis in the cold desert of Nubra Valley.

Last year, the Ladakh administration on Friday issued a notification to do away with the need for an inner line permit (ILP) for all Indian nationals, including domestic tourists, to visit the notified protected areas of the union territory. The Inner Line Permits were required for Indian tourists, but foreigners were required to have the Protected Area Permits (PAP). Tourists need these permits in Ladakh to visit the inner line places like Nubra Valley, Khardung La, Pangong Tso, Tso Moriri, Dah, Hanu Villages, Man, Merak, Nyoma, Loma Bend, Turtuk, Tyakshi, Chusul, Hanle, Digger La, Tangyar (for trekking only).

