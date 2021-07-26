CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jaipur Doctor Tweeted This Photo Moments Before She Died in Himachal Landslide

Deepa Sharma, a doctor hailing from Jaipur, had tweeted a now-viral photo from her Himachal Pradesh trip before tragedy struck. (@deepadoc / Twitter)

Deepa Sharma was among the nine tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders in the Sangla valley landslide in Kinnaur district on Sunday.

Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur, had tweeted a photo from her Himachal trip hours before the horrific landslide tragedy that claimed the lives of nine tourists in the Kinnaur district on Sunday. In what turned out to be her final post on the microblogging site Twitter, Sharma shared a photograph of herself standing beside the check-post that read: “Indo Tibetan Border Police Force. “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally," the 34-year-old doctor captioned her post.

It was only a matter of minutes before Twitterati realised that Sharma was among the nine tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders in the Sangla valley.

Sharma’s Twitter feed in the past few days had been filled with scenic pictures from her Himachal trip.

“Life is nothing without mother nature," read one of her tweets.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF, which would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident, and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. I wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, killing nine and injuring two, according to the police.

first published:July 26, 2021, 10:14 IST