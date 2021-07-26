Jaipur Doctor Tweeted This Photo Moments Before She Died in Himachal Landslide

Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur, had tweeted a photo from her Himachal trip hours before the horrific landslide tragedy that claimed the lives of nine tourists in the Kinnaur district on Sunday. In what turned out to be her final post on the microblogging site Twitter, Sharma shared a photograph of herself standing beside the check-post that read: “Indo Tibetan Border Police Force. “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally," the 34-year-old doctor captioned her post.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG— Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

It was only a matter of minutes before Twitterati realised that Sharma was among the nine tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders in the Sangla valley.

Extremely sad & shocking beyond words to express pain heartbreaking 💔#DeepaSharma Mahadev bless the soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iHtpJpir2Y— Nandini Idnani🇮🇳 (@idnani_nandini) July 25, 2021

Sad … The landslide took her away from us… Om Shanti 🙏— Rosy (@rose_k01) July 25, 2021

It is to inform to all that my dear sister (dr. Deepa Sharma) met with accident at sangla and dead.may her soul get peace— mahesh kumar sharma (@maheshsharma007) July 25, 2021

Tragic incident #Himachal #LANDSLIDE 😢 very sad to know about your demise #OM #SHANTI 🙏💐 This smile of yours became immortal #Deepasharma— Sudha Kulkarni (@sudhakulkarni) July 25, 2021

I really got emotional hearing about you, Dr. Deepa. God always calls back the finest creations and ordains them to go to a higher level of existence. You are a beautiful soul, always will be. Jai Mahakaal, May Lord Shiva grant you eternal blessings. Om Shanti 🙏🏻😭 #emotional https://t.co/1s89PgoyVY— amitsidd (@amitsidd1195) July 26, 2021

Saddened to hear of the tragedy that cut short your life! Prayers and condolences @deepadoc https://t.co/0VyFXk5rX2— Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) July 25, 2021

Perhaps this was her last tweet -No more:! OM Shanthi https://t.co/Aqw8dO4hlk— RVAIDYA2000 (@rvaidya2000) July 25, 2021

Sharma’s Twitter feed in the past few days had been filled with scenic pictures from her Himachal trip.

“Life is nothing without mother nature," read one of her tweets.

Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ— Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF, which would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident, and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. I wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, killing nine and injuring two, according to the police.

