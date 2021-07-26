Jaipur Doctor Who Lost Her Life to Himachal Landslide Was KBC Contestant

A doctor from Jaipur lost her life to the recent landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanga valley that took nine lives, injuring a few more tourists in Kinnaur district on Sunday. Deepa Sharma, an ayurvedic doctor had tweeted a photo from her Himachal trip hours before the horrific landslide tragedy hit the hills. A bridge at the end of the mountain and vehicles were damaged due to boulders rolling downhill.

As netizens mourn the loss of the young doctor, an old post of Deepa reveals that she was once a KBC contestant (Kaun Banega Crorepati) hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The post, which has now gone viral, shows a series of pictures shared by Deepa in 2019 on her Instagram handle. It recalls the moments shared by Deepa with Big B from the show’s 7th season in 2013, where she had won a whopping Rs 6,40,000. The post features Deepa seating on the quiz chair and several snaps of her hugging Mr Bachchan.

Sharing the images, she had written, “6 years ago when I was on #KBC hot seat on 5th october and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan ji (sic)."

Earlier, in what turned out to be her final post on the microblogging site Twitter, Sharma shared a photograph of herself standing beside the check-post that read: “Indo Tibetan Border Police Force. “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have a border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally," the 34-year-old doctor captioned her post.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG— Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

It was only a matter of minutes before Twitterati realised that Sharma was among the nine tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders in the Sangla valley.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a section of the bridge could be seen collapsing as huge rocks broke off the mountain and came down in full force into the valley, kicking up a massive cloud of dust. The nine persons who died, out of which four were females, were reportedly tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders.

