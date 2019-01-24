JLF 2019 LIVE Blog: Curtain Raises on Kumbh of Literature as Festival Opens for Business

An image from JLF 2016.



The festival kicks off at 9:15am with the inaugural keynote by Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, author and President of the Royal Society.



The line-up also boasts Man Booker-winner Ben Okri; Pulitzer-awardee Colson Whitehead; Yale Professor and renowned astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan; best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith; Man Booker-winning Yann Martel; writer and essayist André Aciman whose Call Me by Your Name inspired the movie which made the world fall in love with Timothée Chalamet; Andrew Sean Greer, New York Times bestselling-author and 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winner; Germaine Greer, writer, academic, and feminist first; Sohaila Abdulali, journalist and prolific writer; Anuradha Roy, winner of the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016, and longlisted for the Man Booker 2015; Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, award-winning novelist, poet, activist and teacher of writing; British novelist and journalist Hari Kunzru; former Newsnight anchor Jeremy Paxman, one of Britain’s best-known journalists and author of nine books; Jeffrey Archer, master of the twist-in-the-tale; NoViolet Bulawayo, the first black African woman and Zimbabwean to be shortlisted for the Man Booker; and Alvaro Enrigue, one of Spanish literature’s most accomplished writers.









Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!

*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.



