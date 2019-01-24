LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

JLF 2019 LIVE Blog: Curtain Raises on Kumbh of Literature as Festival Opens for Business

News18.com | January 24, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Big words from bigger authors take stage at the world's biggest literature festival. Or as someone who has never read a book would say, "It's going to be huuuuuge".

The twelfth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival has begun, and as floggers of dead horses we'll be bringing you the highlights and low points of the 'Kumbh of Literature' as and when they happen. Unfortunately for the scandal rags, but perhaps luckily for the ladies of Jaipur, prolific socialites and occasional "writers" Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth will be MIA from the JLF this year, and unconfirmed reports suggest that visitors have been advised to bring their own lechers. Thankfully, media mavens like JLF Insider and yours truly are there to provide succour for suckers, of literature naturally.
Read More
Jan 24, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Ahem! Comment redacted. Or is it edited?

Jan 24, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
br /> Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar will be discussing her book Because He Is, in a session with her legendary father, Gulzar. | READ: Would Be Deceptive to Not Mention Parents' Separation: Meghna Gulzar on Writing Father's Biography

It isn't easy to be Gulzar's only daughter. At 84, the poet-lyricist is as relevant today as he was in the 70s-80s, when he was making sharp commentaries on the rapidly-changing India through classics like Ijaazat and Aandhi.

Jan 24, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

"And now we'll keep scrolling scrolling scrolling," to mis-quote Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit

Jan 24, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

The festival's line-up boasts Man Booker-winner Ben Okri; Pulitzer-awardee Colson Whitehead; Yale Professor and renowned astrophysicist  Priyamvada Natarajan; best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith; Man Booker-winning Yann Martel; writer and essayist André Aciman whose Call Me by Your Name inspired the movie which made the world fall in love with Timothée Chalamet; Andrew Sean Greer, New York Times bestselling-author and 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winner; Germaine Greer, writer, academic, and feminist first; Sohaila Abdulali, journalist and prolific writer; Anuradha Roy, winner of the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016, and longlisted for the Man Booker 2015; Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, award-winning novelist, poet, activist and teacher of writing; British novelist and journalist Hari Kunzru; former Newsnight anchor Jeremy Paxman, one of Britain’s best-known journalists and author of nine books; Jeffrey Archer, master of the twist-in-the-tale; NoViolet Bulawayo, the first black African woman and Zimbabwean to be shortlisted for the Man Booker; and Alvaro Enrigue, one of Spanish literature’s most accomplished writers.

Jan 24, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

The eagle has landed! Shashi Tharoor returns to Diggi

Jan 24, 2019 8:52 am (IST)

We couldn't have put it better ourselves.

JLF 2019 LIVE Blog: Curtain Raises on Kumbh of Literature as Festival Opens for Business
An image from JLF 2016.

The festival kicks off at 9:15am with the inaugural keynote by Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, author and President of the Royal Society.

The line-up also boasts Man Booker-winner Ben Okri; Pulitzer-awardee Colson Whitehead; Yale Professor and renowned astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan; best-selling author Alexander McCall Smith; Man Booker-winning Yann Martel; writer and essayist André Aciman whose Call Me by Your Name inspired the movie which made the world fall in love with Timothée Chalamet; Andrew Sean Greer, New York Times bestselling-author and 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winner; Germaine Greer, writer, academic, and feminist first; Sohaila Abdulali, journalist and prolific writer; Anuradha Roy, winner of the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016, and longlisted for the Man Booker 2015; Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, award-winning novelist, poet, activist and teacher of writing; British novelist and journalist Hari Kunzru; former Newsnight anchor Jeremy Paxman, one of Britain’s best-known journalists and author of nine books; Jeffrey Archer, master of the twist-in-the-tale; NoViolet Bulawayo, the first black African woman and Zimbabwean to be shortlisted for the Man Booker; and Alvaro Enrigue, one of Spanish literature’s most accomplished writers.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
  • 23 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs KWT
    188/3
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kuwait beat Bahrain by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs QAT
    134/9
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Qatar beat Maldives by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Jan, 2019 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    157/10
    38.0 overs
    		 156/2
    34.5 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs KSA
    139/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Jan, 2019 | ACC Western Region T20
    vs QAT
    155/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Qatar tied with Kuwait (Qatar win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram