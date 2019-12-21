Jaipur Literature Festival To Move Its Location From the Iconic Diggi Palace After 2020

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be organised at Diggi Palace for the last time in 2020.

At a meeting chaired by Rajasthan chief secretary D.B. Gupta on Thursday, it was decided that from 2021 onwards, the venue of the Jaipur Literature Festival will be shifted to some other place.

However, this year, a conditional permission has been given to organise the JLF at Diggi Palace.

The decision has been taken due to security reasons.

The JLF will be organised from January 27 to February 1, 2021 not at Diggi Palace but at a different venue. The decision was taken after discussing the security issue with senior officials.

However, in 2020, the festival will be organised from January 23-January 27, Gupta said talking to the media at the secretariat after the meeting.

Gupta said there were challenges being faced by the police commissionerate in security and parking arrangements which multiplied during days like January 25 and 26.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.