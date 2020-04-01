Jaipur Municipal Corporation Arranges 15,000 Chapatis for Hungry Strays amid Lockdown

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has come out in support of stray animals roaming around hungry on streets during the lockdown period by pitching in NGOs who are supplying around 15,000 chapatis daily for the strays and birds, said officials.

Birdfeed is being arranged in collaboration with donors, said JMC Commissioner Vijay Pal Singh.

"It's sad to see animals and birds going hungry... so, we have initiated a few steps," Singh said, adding that killer corona has created a huge problem of arranging food for humans as well as animals. The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has pitched in to take care of these animals so that they don't starve to death".

On Monday, the corporation placed 8,500 chapatis in various areas of the city to feed stray dogs, cows and monkeys. From Tuesday onwards, around 10,000-15,000 chapatis will be distributed with the help of NGO Akshaya Patra. Similarly, collaboration with donors of the city have helped to collect a huge stock for bird feed -- around 10 quintal of 'dana' has been bought for birds.

Singh said fodder has been arranged for cows with the help of Shri Krishna Balram Seva Trust. Water has been stored outside corporation parks for the animals.

Singh further said that people should keep food for birds on their roofs. Officials said birds' feed is being taken care of by Raksha NGO.

The corporation is also making arrangements to distribute leftover fruits and vegetables among stray animals.