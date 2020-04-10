Jaipur Police Has a Unique Punishment for Those Violating Lockdown: Masakali 2.0 on Loop

Jaipur Police is taking music composer Tanishq Bagchi's help to keep violators of lockdown in check and we can understand why.

India is currently under 21-day strict lockdown put in place by PM Narendra Modi in order to break the chain of coronavirus pandemic spread that has claimed as many as 227 lives in the country.

What the lockdown essentially means is you stay home and do not hit the streets at all, thus maintaining social distancing and assisting in containing the spread of the infection. Yes, healthcare workers, cops, media persons among others are out there doing their duties, but the aam janta is instructed to not violate the "Lakshman Rekha" of their homes unless, of course, necessary permission from the authorities was provided to them to head out.

It's simple. Cops won't like it you do not adhere to lockdown rules. In an attempt to encourage citizens to stay home, Jaipur Police, on Thursday, announced the "harshest" punishment to those violating the curfew.

Giving their own twist to recently dropped 'Masakali 2.0', Jaipur Police wrote, "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room & Play Masakkali 2.0 on loop."

The "threat" seems to have worked and netizens praised the authorities for delivering important instructions with a dose of humour.



tremendous job Rajasthan police ..keep it up

Hahahaha 😂

Tanishq Bagchi, on the other hand, has been on the receiving end ever since he remixed AR Rahman's OG 'Masakali' from 2009's Delhi-6.

First, netizens roasted the music composer with brutal memes, then Rahman himself fired shots at Bagchi in a tweet.

"No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew," Rahman wrote on his Twitter page and shared a link to the original.

