Jaipur to Host Nearly 4000 Wedding in Coming Days amid Record Rise in Covid Cases

Nothing can stop Indians from celebrating their big-fat weddings, not even a pandemic it seems.

As Rajasthan sees a record rise of 3,000 coronavirus cases every day, state capital Jaipur will see an approximate of 4,000 weddings from Wednesday until Novemeber 30. This span of time is considered to be auspicious for wedding ceremonies as per the Hindu calendar.

This comes at a time when Jaipur alone is reporting over 600 coronavirus cases everyday and a curb on the gathering by the State government ahs been introduced.

The Ashok Gehlot government has restricted the gathering up to 100 guests only and the wearing of masks have been made mandatory.

Jaipur alone will hold the maximum number of weddings on November 25, 27 and 30th — the dates which are considered to be the most auspicious, reports NDTV.

“We have received applications for permission to more than 3,000 weddings in the month of November. The permission is being given offline and online,” said Additional District Collector-Jaipur, Shankar Lal Saini, reports Zee.

The sudden spike in the state's covid cases has also compelled the authorities to impose a night curfew in eight districts from 8 pm to 6 am.

The fine for violating the number of people has also been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. A sum of Rs 2000 will also be fined for not wearing masks.

With Section 144 imposed, families and guests are required to make videos of the wedding as an evidence that no coronavirus guidelines were violated.

“The district administration and police officials will be in the field to check any violation, and action as per the guidelines and government orders will be taken,” he said.

Earlier in October, the Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) in partnership with the Jaipur Municipal Corporation organised an awareness campaign on COVID-19 and distributed free face masks to people in the city. The campaign began with a ‘nukkad natak’ in the JMC Adarsh Nagar Zonal office by youth forums from Sitaram Nagar and Patel Nagar slum areas.