Jaipur’s Third-generation Vintage Camera Still Up and Running But Has Few Takers

The century-old box camera of Tikam Chand Pahari is one of the many tourist attractions of the Pink City, Jaipur. However, Tikam Chand, whose livelihood is based on this iconic camera only, is struggling to earn his bread even after the Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed in the city for local visitors. Like several other businesses, the Covid-19 has also affected the travel and tourism industry. The lack of visitors have affected the earning of Tikam Chand as his major clientele are foreign tourists.

Talking to news agency ANI, the photographer revealed that the Indian tourists don’t appreciate the history associated with it much. He said, “They come and see it, but don’t get it photographed by the camera. Only history and photography enthusiast Indian mostly want to get clicked by my camera." While the Covid-19 restrictions have not been eased for foreign tourists, the photographer urged the local tourists to help him to earn his livelihood by getting themselves clicked.

Rajasthan | Jaipur's third-generation vintage camera owner facing hardships due to COVID "I'm facing difficulty to manage my expenses as we don't have customers. Indian customers are less attracted towards it while foreigners are not coming," said Tikam Chand Pahadi (08.09) pic.twitter.com/yFrB2xBCIy — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

This iconic camera brought by Tikam Chand’s grandfather in the 1860s produces an iconic black and white photograph within five minutes. This box camera has been the bread earner of his family for three generations. Tikam Chand recalled that his grandfather used to sit near Hawa Mahal, which is a frequent tourist spot, and the government offices as well. While tourists used to get themselves clicked to preserve their memories, local people used to come there to get passport size photographs for official work.

This century-old camera is also known as mint camera or box camera. It has been patched, repaired and mended about a hundred times. The material required to develop photos is imported from France as these are not manufactured in India anymore. The camera has been a part of various Bollywood movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here