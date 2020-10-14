Jaisalmer School Introduces Sabyasachi-designed Uniform to Boost Girl Education

An affluent name in the Indian fashion industry, Sabsyasachi Mukherjee's designs have recently embraced a style statement — fashion with a cause.

The fashion tycoon undertook a mission of designing school uniforms for students at Jaisalmer's Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl's School in collaboration with US-based non-profit organisation called CITTA.

The designs have been done using a block print technique, popularly known as, Ajrakh, a traditional textile from the region. The technique uses natural dyes in way that "predates modern history".

Taking to social media, Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle shared the image of five young girls, smiling and laughing in the blue and red, frock-style designer's uniform.

Taking to another subsequent post, Sabyasachi narrated what went behind in designing these outfits.

"I have always believed in the transformation power of education. Its impact ripples upwards and outwards, from an individual level to a society-at-large. Especially dear to me are the initiatives that focus their resources on educating girls — the demographic most limited in access to opportunity and most stifled by archaic social expectations," said the 46-year-old designer.

Further adding he said that while designing these outfits he wanted to make sure that the uniforms reflect the region's craft heritage with the hopes that "it would highlight for the young girls the beauty and power inherent to the craft, as well as provide a better sense of community, connection and pride for their home."

The collaborative project aims at providing education and vocational skills to girl and women and help them achieve economic independence.

In April, Sabyasachi expressed his aversion towards putting a designer label on masks. Asked if face masks will become a new fashion statement, the designer told India Today, "I hope not. Because we are talking about a health crisis and I hope we don't put privilege on things that are essential for health."

He said that making designer face masks is an obnoxious and offensive thing to do. "I think it is really obnoxious and it is really offensive to do designer face masks. If I have to use my factory to be able to manufacture face masks, which is just a simple mask and where I am only a vendor, I am happy to do that. I will never put my label on a face mask. Ever."