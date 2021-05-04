Aiming to Empower Girls, This Jaisalmer School is an Architectural Wonder in the Midst of Thar Desert

Building a school in the middle of the huge dusty Thar desert sounds difficult to get right. But is it? An architectural marvel has been built by a US-based non-profit organisation in a Jaisalmer village which will serve as a place to educate and empower village girls in Rajasthan’s rural areas. The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School in Kanoi village has been made of yellow sandstone, and has no air conditioners but instead a well-thought out designing structure also manages to keep the sun’s harsh rays out and thus letting the students study and play to their heart’s content.

Photos of the school have recently gone viral with many praising the design and the idea of sustainability of the building. An oval-shaped structure sitting right in the middle of the desert, the building houses a school, Gyaan Centre to house 400 girls from kindergarten to Class X, along with a textile museum and performance hall and also an exhibition space for local artisans to sell their crafts. Women will also be trained in traditional craft.

IRS officer Gautam Singh shared the photos of the school on twitter and many others have also shared them on social media platforms.

New York-based non-profit organisation CITTA is the one behind the beautiful building and Michael Daube, founder took on the services of US-based architect Diana Kellogg who designed the structure. Kellog had told The Better India that the idea came to her from the surrounding village and she wanted to include the concept of sustainability and not really incorporate any western ideas for the school.

“The oval shape works, as it symbolises womanhood across many cultures. The symbol projects infinity and complements the landscape of dunes that merges with the school. It is also how the children play in circles or the women work in a community,” Diana was quoted as saying.

She also added how the elliptical shape helps add to sustainability and the canopy and jalis filter the sand to keep the heat out.

Kellogg started working on the structure in 2014 and the construction, by local workers started in October 2018 and took one year to complete.

Daube reportedly said he decided to built the school in this remote and rural area because of the low literacy rate among women and girls in the state.

