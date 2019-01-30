Jake Gyllenhaal Won't Like it if You Pronounce 'Melancholy' Wrong
Gyllenhaal's priceless reaction to director Dan Gilroy butchering the word 'melancholy' is all you need to see today.
Screenshot taken from @hunteryharris | Twitter
Want to learn its pronunciation? Jake Gyllenhaal is your man.
Recently the cast of Gilroy's new film Velvet Buzzsaw sat down for a video interview with The Hollywood Reporter at this year's Sundance Film Festival when the director learned the pronunciation of 'melancholy' the hard way.
Gilroy had some nice things to say about actress Rene Russo (who also stars in the movie), after which he ended up butchering the word.
Praising the actress, he said, "With Rene, I feel that there is many sides to Rene that have been shown on film and I want the world to see them." After a brief pause, he added, "Soulful, spiritual, she has a touch of mehlaaankaly (melancholy) once in a while..." and was interrupted by a visibly annoyed Gyllenhaal, who shot back at the director immediately saying, "It's melancholy, Dan."
While Gilroy had a sheepish laugh about his mispronunciation, "Oh, it's melancholy. "I always get that word wrong," Gyllenhaal revealed, "That is not the first time today."
The snippet from the interview was later uploaded by Vulture's Associate Editor Hunter Harris on Twitter.
i can't stop watching this pic.twitter.com/xQhCiymaIQ— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019
And people related to Gyllenhaal's melancholy on a personal level.
That is NOT the first time today— Coley Foley (@colbster) January 28, 2019
Malauncalay pic.twitter.com/pss8s5U45O— Tylering Up With Marie Kondo (@TylerHuckabee) January 28, 2019
waiting for Dan Gilroy to mispronounce melancholy like pic.twitter.com/l9UFGyQGbz— Will “Wright’s Masterclass Haircut” Perkins (@WilliamHPerkins) January 28, 2019
I HAVE WATCHED THIS 15 TIMES he is so...zesty!!!— bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) January 28, 2019
dan gilroy: "me-LANK-ly"— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019
jake gyll: pic.twitter.com/aHfVwLma1H
Sure, Jan. pic.twitter.com/JcX2DgOfiF— laney (@misslaneym) January 28, 2019
Rewatching this EVERYONE is waiting for him to say it wrong, Rene Russo is literally silently wording it along with him— Reed Danvers (@carbonwoodcut) January 28, 2019
I impulsively shrieked "Milan Cully And The Infinite Sadness!!!" by myself, loudly. Then did it again.— Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) January 28, 2019
This is the look of a man who has heard this story 100 times pic.twitter.com/mUqXn7qxQa— Coley Foley (@colbster) January 28, 2019
THAT IS NOT THE FIRST TIME TODAY— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 28, 2019
but how?
jake hates everybody so much— tony stark's daddy issues (@diandrasdiandra) January 28, 2019
I cannot tell which I like better on him. That sweater or that shade.— Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) January 28, 2019
Gyllenhaal's priceless reaction didn't go unnoticed from Netflix.
there can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them won't correct your pronunciation, but all it takes is one— Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 28, 2019
So next time you find yourself in a room with Jake Gyllenhaal, stay mum or at least, get the pronunciation of melancholy right.
