Jake Gyllenhaal Won't Like it if You Pronounce 'Melancholy' Wrong

Gyllenhaal's priceless reaction to director Dan Gilroy butchering the word 'melancholy' is all you need to see today.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Jake Gyllenhaal Won't Like it if You Pronounce 'Melancholy' Wrong
Screenshot taken from @hunteryharris | Twitter
Want to know the true meaning of melancholy? Ask writer and director Dan Gilroy.

Want to learn its pronunciation? Jake Gyllenhaal is your man.

Recently the cast of Gilroy's new film Velvet Buzzsaw sat down for a video interview with The Hollywood Reporter at this year's Sundance Film Festival when the director learned the pronunciation of 'melancholy' the hard way.

Gilroy had some nice things to say about actress Rene Russo (who also stars in the movie), after which he ended up butchering the word.

Praising the actress, he said, "With Rene, I feel that there is many sides to Rene that have been shown on film and I want the world to see them." After a brief pause, he added, "Soulful, spiritual, she has a touch of mehlaaankaly (melancholy) once in a while..." and was interrupted by a visibly annoyed Gyllenhaal, who shot back at the director immediately saying, "It's melancholy, Dan."

While Gilroy had a sheepish laugh about his mispronunciation, "Oh, it's melancholy. "I always get that word wrong," Gyllenhaal revealed, "That is not the first time today."

The snippet from the interview was later uploaded by Vulture's Associate Editor Hunter Harris on Twitter.




And people related to Gyllenhaal's melancholy on a personal level.





































Gyllenhaal's priceless reaction didn't go unnoticed from Netflix.




So next time you find yourself in a room with Jake Gyllenhaal, stay mum or at least, get the pronunciation of melancholy right.

