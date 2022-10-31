Jake Paul Defeats MMA Legend Anderson Silva, Internet Feels The Match Was Unjust

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer, Jake Paul defeated MMA veteran Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on Saturday night to maintain his unbeaten streak. The pay-per-view clash was the major highlight of a Showtime PPV from the US’ Desert Diamond.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva were described as “bringing the fire” in a tweet from Showtime Boxing, who also shared a 42-second clip from the fight on its Twitter account. The video garnered over 2 lakh views along with tons of reactions from the users.

After the game, Jake Paul shared two images from the game on his twitter account. “Thank you, Anderson. Obrigado. It was an honor,” read his tweet. The video gained

The 25-year-old social media influencer made sure his youth triumphed over the experience of 47-year-old Silva in just his sixth professional fight, which was also perhaps the most important of his career.

The match sparked an outpouring of responses on social media, as was predicted. The majority of users, however, immediately began discussing the age gap between the two fighters after it was finished. Due to the two fighters’ glaring 22-year age difference, many found the bout to be unjust.

One user commented, “Jake almost lost by unanimous decision to a 50 yr old retired MMA fighter, and y’all claiming Jake is the best of our time or the goat… y’all can’t be fr.”

“If a 27-year-old fights a 47-year-old I would say that wasn’t a fair fight”, wrote another user.

Paul won a unanimous decision by out-boxing Silva and coming back for a knockdown in the last round. He defeated Anderson twice with 77-74 and 78-73 to win the game.

Paul attacked in Round 1 while Silva began on defence. Silva threw several effective punches despite his comparatively older age in practically every round. Silva began to exhibit indications of ageing and exhaustion by Round 7. Then, as he tried to intimidate Paul, a strong right hand struck him, knocking him to the ground.

