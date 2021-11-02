Jake Paul Drags Gigi Hadid for Calling Zayn Malik 'Respectful King' in Old Twitter Spat

American YouTuber Jake Paul’s beef with model Gigi Hadid and the Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik doesn’t seem to be dying down. More than a year later, the ugly spat between the three that started in February 2020, has segued into round 2. Jake, who is also a professional boxer, stirred up the old controversy again after Zayn was accused of allegedly abusing and hitting Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. The 2020 feud kicked off when Jake tweeted about Zayn throwing an attitude. In a now-deleted tweet, Jake wrote, ‘‘Almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him..Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha [sic].’ Gigi, Zayn’s then-girlfriend, immediately came to his defense with a stinging comeback ‘Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie…”

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

It seems like Jake was waiting for an opportune time and jumped at the chance to get back at Gigi by referring to the ‘respectful king’.

Your “rEsPeCtFuL KiNg” punched your mom in the face https://t.co/LtuDJJMB4H— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

He really waited for his moment and this was it pic.twitter.com/5THpyPhXtq— A (@baazajaoo) November 1, 2021

Although, it didn’t go down well with some fans who reacted sharply to Jake trying to squeeze his way into the Malik-Hadid controversy.

what makes u think that you’re still relevant— sudi ²⁸| GOT A NIALL NOTICE?!! (@goldenxIou) October 29, 2021

when you lose fame and want to get into a controversy that has nothing to do with you…..— (@isakittylove777) October 29, 2021

i speak for all of us when i say,We dont care— SBn (@PackedSmurk) October 29, 2021

Earlier, Zayn who shares one-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi, denied allegations of hitting Yolanda Hadid and pleaded ‘no contest’ to four counts of harassment. He also tweeted a statement addressing the charges.

The singer had reportedly hit Gigi’s mother and verbally abused her during a family dispute. Zayn and Gigi, who’ve been on and off since 2015 have reportedly called it splits following this incident.

