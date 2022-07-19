Jake Paul Shares Video From Hospital, Says He Has 'Broken Back' From Carrying Fight Promotion

YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer, Jake Paul, is set to face Hashim Rahman Jr. in the boxing ring at the Madison Square Garden, New York, on August 6. The pay-per-view match is being promoted in full swing. Jake recently shared a video on his social media platform which shows him laying on a hospital bed and claiming that he “broke his back.” Jake, in the video, is heard saying, “So guys, I am in the hospital. I had an accident. I am still going to be able to fight on August 6th.” He then goes on to promote his fight telling viewers to get tickets “before they sell out.”

He then says, “I broke my back,” takes a pause, and then exclaims, “carrying this promotion for this event. It’s broken.” He starts shouting as if he is in so much pain and keeps calling the nurse asking for “more morphine.” “I broke my back carrying the last five fights.”

Take a look at the video here:

Had a little accident but will still be able to fight August 6th. Get your tickets 👉🏼 https://t.co/j4OvSRYRxA pic.twitter.com/6YBbpHTk8K — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 18, 2022

Maintaining his act, he says, “My opponents never sell sh*t. These motherf***ers never sell shit. They couldn’t sell a pen to a writer.”

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 15 lakh views and has thousands of netizens coming up with varied reactions. One user wrote, “This is pure smoke to have an excuse if you lose, lmao.”

This is pure smoke to have an excuse if you lose lmaooo — EdwinMG (@EdwinMG19) July 18, 2022

Another said, “You all can hate Jake but he is actually funny.”

Y’all can hate jake but he actually funny💀 — 🖤 (@nuqlr) July 18, 2022

“Hate that he makes me laugh,” wrote another.

Hate that he makes me laugh 😂 — Rob- BoxingShrew 🥊🇬🇧 (@BoxingShrew) July 18, 2022

One user highlighted that Jake is the “main event” at the fight and naturally he must be the one promoting.

It's your promotion and you are the "Main" event… pic.twitter.com/tVFjGMIXnO — Walter Salcido (@Salcido314) July 18, 2022

“Genuinely despise this weapon,” this user said.

Genuinely despise this weapon 🤣 https://t.co/V4Sbf5YBi7 — 𝙲𝙲 (@conorcawley97) July 19, 2022

Jake has had a total of five fights and the bout with Rahman Jr. will be his sixth. He has won all five fights he fought.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.