Tommy Fury Pulls Out of Bout With Jake Paul and Fans are Pulling No Punches

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the much-hyped grudge match with Jake Paul due to a medical condition. The two boxers have been engaged in an ugly war of words since the announcement of their bout which was supposed to take place on December 18. Tyron Woodley has stepped in as a replacement for Fury. Jake confirmed the news through a vile Instagram post. “When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th. Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don’t give a f*** who it is. Tommy’s pulling out because of a “medical condition” called vaginitis. Unlike the Fury’s, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt,” he wrote on his page. The Daily Mail reported that Paul called Fury “boxing’s biggest b****” in an Instagram video. “I’ve fought with a broken nose, I’ve fought sick. Get the f*** over it, this is boxing. It’s official. He was scared. I think the pressure got to him, the s*** talk got to him.”

Fury also posted an Instagram about his “chest infection and broken rib” which forced his withdrawal from the match. “ I am asking for a reschedule date, I’m not backing away from this fight..The whole world wants to see this fight and I’m hopeful that we can make it happen in the new year,” he added in the post.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the unexpected development.

*Tommy Fury Pulls OUT Jake Paul Fight*Tyron Woodley rn: pic.twitter.com/e8fBrnBj7i — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) December 6, 2021

John Fury steps in to fight Jake Paul as Tommy Fury pulls out pic.twitter.com/bA19EGgiFn— Scheiffer Bates (@ScheifferBates) December 6, 2021

John Fury and Tyson Fury to Tommy after he pulled out of the Jake Paul fight pic.twitter.com/oVGkyjfpSr— jack (@jackmallett_) December 6, 2021

When you hear that Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight with Jake Paul because he apparently has a cold pic.twitter.com/OnethFtzED— The Inbetweeners (@InbetweenerVidz) December 6, 2021

Tommy Fury: "I'm going to splatter him. I'm begging Jake Paul, please do not pull out.”Tommy Fury pulls out of his fight against Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/Af0bHbho7m — SUNNY (@jakepaulsive) December 6, 2021

10/11/21 - Tommy Fury: "I'm going to splatter him. I'm begging Jake Paul, please do not pull out.”06/12/21 - Tommy Fury pulls out of his fight against Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/I5WYGSOM4O — NetBet (@netbet) December 6, 2021

Tommy Fury trying to get into the family home Xmas day after withdrawing from the #JakePaul fight. #Joker #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/6Peh35XlRW— Jamie Evans (@Evans707) December 6, 2021

tommy fury: *pulls out of jake paul fight*john fury: pic.twitter.com/9R9nR4wl7W — Stanky (@stankymma) December 6, 2021

Prior to the match, while addressing the media in Tampa, Florida, where the fight was set to take place, Jake insisted that he had zero chances of losing his bout against Tommy. Paul even went on to add that when he looks at Tommy he just sees a “green guy who hasn’t sparred enough times” before claiming that this fight is the real ‘test’ of the 22-year-old British fighter’s career.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.