buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»'Jal Lijiye': Amrita Rao Offering Water in Viral 'Vivah' Scene Has Hydrated Desis With Memes
1-MIN READ

'Jal Lijiye': Amrita Rao Offering Water in Viral 'Vivah' Scene Has Hydrated Desis With Memes

Memes by niquotein / Twitter.

Memes by niquotein / Twitter.

Amrita Rao's character 'Poonam' offered 'jal' in 'Vivah' over 15 years ago. Thanks to memers on desi Internet, the scene has come to life in 2021.

Long before Somvati Mahawar became the ultimate “ambassador" of tea with “Chai Pi Lo friends" meme, Amrita Rao was busy offering “Jal" in Sooraj Barjatya directorial Vivah back in 2006. The scene that has gone viral after more than 15 years on the desi Internet features Poonam (Amrita Rao) in the opening sequence of the romantic-drama film where she is seen in a pink salwar suit, offering water to Bhagatji (Manoj Joshi) who takes her “rishta" for Prem (played by Shahid Kapoor). As unassuming as the scene was, the memers of the Internet found it amusing enough to turn it into an overnight meme.

Scroll to 8:09 to relive the scene:

Now that you get some context, here are a few “jal lijiye" memes that are keeping India hydrated tonight.

RELATED STORIES

Such is the popularity of the meme, OG Poonam aka Amrita Rao took to her social media handle to join in on the viral trend.

In a recreation video, Amrita adds a hilarious twist as instead of offering drinking water, she splashes a bucket full of water on camera and laughs off.

You, yes you: jal lijiye, thak gaye honge memes dekh dekh kar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 31, 2021, 11:56 IST