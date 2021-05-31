'Jal Lijiye': Amrita Rao Offering Water in Viral 'Vivah' Scene Has Hydrated Desis With Memes

Long before Somvati Mahawar became the ultimate “ambassador" of tea with “Chai Pi Lo friends" meme, Amrita Rao was busy offering “Jal" in Sooraj Barjatya directorial Vivah back in 2006. The scene that has gone viral after more than 15 years on the desi Internet features Poonam (Amrita Rao) in the opening sequence of the romantic-drama film where she is seen in a pink salwar suit, offering water to Bhagatji (Manoj Joshi) who takes her “rishta" for Prem (played by Shahid Kapoor). As unassuming as the scene was, the memers of the Internet found it amusing enough to turn it into an overnight meme.

Scroll to 8:09 to relive the scene:

Now that you get some context, here are a few “jal lijiye" memes that are keeping India hydrated tonight.

Somewhere between chai peelo and Jal lijiye, we all grew up pic.twitter.com/pcSgSUvH99— Anuj Chhabra (@anujchhabra96) May 26, 2021

Me to my film friends: Jal lijiye, thak Gaye honge full time film maker bante bante pic.twitter.com/91JpsWyKGv — THEPOOJAPROJECT (@thepoojaproject) May 27, 2021

Jal pe lijiye frands. Keep yourself hydrated. pic.twitter.com/FWAzTSit2Z— Roh!t__ (@notateasehere__) May 25, 2021

jal lijiyeno meme, just hydrate yourself 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/mo8hzRjh8q— sanskriti (@sansshivangi) May 24, 2021

Me after every 15 min to myself-~Jal lijiye~ pic.twitter.com/a2QP0fea5c — Jindal (@Jindalbell) May 25, 2021

Jal lijiye thak gaye honge "I will be productive from tomorrow" bolte bolte pic.twitter.com/5otNlViTJU— 🍒 (@Kohlitolove) May 24, 2021

Such is the popularity of the meme, OG Poonam aka Amrita Rao took to her social media handle to join in on the viral trend.

In a recreation video, Amrita adds a hilarious twist as instead of offering drinking water, she splashes a bucket full of water on camera and laughs off.

You, yes you: jal lijiye, thak gaye honge memes dekh dekh kar.

