Jal Shakti Minister Hailed For 'Simplicity' As He Travels In Delhi's Crowded Metro

Many people said this wasn’t a one-off instance as the Jodhpur MP often shuttles between his constituency and Delhi by train.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Jal Shakti Minister Hailed For 'Simplicity' As He Travels In Delhi's Crowded Metro
Images shared by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Twitter)
‘VIP or VVIP movement’ in India often turns into a public nuisance and show of power and entitlement as common people are forced to wait it out at traffic signals while politicians, ministers and bureaucrats zoom past in their official vehicles or cavalcades.

No wonder then that a Union minister in the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet is being hailed for his “simplicity” and “down-to-earth” approach after he was spotted travelling in a fairly-crowded coach of the Delhi Metro, just by holding onto a hand rail no less.

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat won many a hearts online after he shared pictures of himself journeying from Delhi to Faridabad to attend Ganpati puja at the BJP leader and Haryana Minister Vipul Goel’s residence. He was accompanied by another person, "an acquaintance or aide", according to IANS.

Many people said this wasn’t a one-off instance as the Jodhpur MP often shuttles between his constituency and Delhi by train.

"What's so surprising in that?" Shekhawat told reporters about his latest metro journey.

"Yes, I am a minister... so? Can't I travel in a Metro train? It's an enjoyable experience," he added.

The minister said he again boarded the metro at 10 p.m. to go to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"I had to travel out of Delhi," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, parliamentarians like JP Nadda and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and several foreign dignitaries have also been spotted travelling in the Delhi Metro in the past.

