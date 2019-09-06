Jal Shakti Minister Hailed For 'Simplicity' As He Travels In Delhi's Crowded Metro
Many people said this wasn’t a one-off instance as the Jodhpur MP often shuttles between his constituency and Delhi by train.
Images shared by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Twitter)
‘VIP or VVIP movement’ in India often turns into a public nuisance and show of power and entitlement as common people are forced to wait it out at traffic signals while politicians, ministers and bureaucrats zoom past in their official vehicles or cavalcades.
No wonder then that a Union minister in the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet is being hailed for his “simplicity” and “down-to-earth” approach after he was spotted travelling in a fairly-crowded coach of the Delhi Metro, just by holding onto a hand rail no less.
Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat won many a hearts online after he shared pictures of himself journeying from Delhi to Faridabad to attend Ganpati puja at the BJP leader and Haryana Minister Vipul Goel’s residence. He was accompanied by another person, "an acquaintance or aide", according to IANS.
कल श्री @VipulGoelBJP जी के घर गणपति दर्शन के लिए मेट्रो से यात्रा की।
मेट्रो एक कामयाब जन परिवहन है, जहां स्वच्छता पर भी पूरा ध्यान है। @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/uBmVDMVA36
— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) September 4, 2019
Many people said this wasn’t a one-off instance as the Jodhpur MP often shuttles between his constituency and Delhi by train.
दिल्ली मेट्रो में सीट न मिलने पर खड़े होकर सफ़र कर रहे कैबिनेट मंत्री @gssjodhpur ऐसी तस्वीरें अपवाद न बन कर आम बनें तो वीआईपी संस्कृति खत्म करने की दिशा में यह बड़ा कदम होगा। पता चला है कि वे अक्सर मेट्रो में इसी तरह यात्रा करते हैं। उन्हें बाद में बैठने के लिए सीट मिली pic.twitter.com/3VDEJ8k48J
— Akhilesh Sharma अखिलेश शर्मा (@akhileshsharma1) September 4, 2019
Yahi to rajasthani culture h, simple & sober. Every Indian politician learnt from Gajendra singh shekhawat sir 🙏🙏.
— kamlesh sharma (@kamleshsharma89) September 4, 2019
He is Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
MP from Jodhpur and Union Jal Shakti Minister, a former IAS officer, the man whom Modi gave one of his most challenging task of providing "Nal Se Jal" till 2024.He is travelling in Metro Train on a daily basis, without any VIP Culture or glamour. pic.twitter.com/XrcbfHwfQl
— Eswaramoorthi Dharmarajan (@Eswarlaw1) September 5, 2019
👏👏👏 well done Mr. Minister wish more elected representatives follow suit... Kudos @gssjodhpur https://t.co/PKLSG4Pe3e
— Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) September 4, 2019
We expect many more such people from political community.. commendable. https://t.co/tg9lt71Sq3
— puspraj (@pusprajchaturve) September 5, 2019
@gssjodhpur simplicity at best.. great attitude..symbols for future generations.. https://t.co/bJ0BJKpSfu
— Subbaraju BH (@bh_subbaraju) September 5, 2019
"What's so surprising in that?" Shekhawat told reporters about his latest metro journey.
"Yes, I am a minister... so? Can't I travel in a Metro train? It's an enjoyable experience," he added.
The minister said he again boarded the metro at 10 p.m. to go to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
"I had to travel out of Delhi," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, parliamentarians like JP Nadda and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and several foreign dignitaries have also been spotted travelling in the Delhi Metro in the past.
