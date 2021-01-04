Jalandhar Farmer Turns Container Truck into 'Makeshift Aparment' at Singhu Border

A Jalandhar-based farmer has turned a truck container into a make-shift home at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the three agro-bills for over a month now.

Harpreet Singh Mattu's temporary home here is equipped with almost every necessity, a person might require to stay.

The home-container has all basic amenities including a sofa, bed, TV and a functional toilet along with mobile charging points.

Mattu came at the protest site on December 2 at the behest of his elder brother, who is currently based in the United State. The brother asked him to serve the farmers at the border.

On his command, Mattu left all his work behind and has been serving the farmers since then.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Earlier five of my trucks came here and when I came back to my a hotel, where I was staying at that time, I felt homesick and then I thought why not turn a truck into a makeshift apartment."

With the help of his friends, Mattu was able to build the temporary home in just one-and-a-half day.

Mattu has also brought the Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa to the border, to ensure that farmers and other passer-by are served tea, snacks, pinni and pakodas round the clock.

In a similar development, a group of farmers from Mohali in Punjab have been serving special green jalebis (sweet), saying it symbolised the colour of their crops and the prosperity associated with it.

"We have been distributing green jalebis from the last few days. Nearly five quintals of the sweet are distributed everyday," Jasvir Chand, a protesting farmer, said.

"The green colour of the sweet symbolises Green Revolution as well as peace and tranquility," Chand's companion Baldev Singh (65) said at the protest site.

"We have been peacefully protesting against the three new farm laws of the central government for over a month. Although the government has not accepted our demand, we are determined to continue the protest peacefully," he said.

Notably, many curious people queued up to taste the 'green jalebi' which is usually available in golden colour.

( with inputs from PTI and ANI )