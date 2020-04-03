BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jalandhar Residents Wake up to View of Himalayan Range as COVID-19 Lockdown Leaves Air Cleaner

The Dhauladhar range in hHimachal Pradesh as seen in Jalandhar | Image credit: Twitter

The Dhauladhar range in hHimachal Pradesh as seen in Jalandhar | Image credit: Twitter

The Dhauladhar mountain range, part of the Himalayan range in Himachal Pradesh, became visible in Jalandhar after years as pollution dipped across Punjab.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Share this:

While the total 21-day lockdown, designed to fight the spread of coronavirus, has brought the country to a grinding halt, leaving the economy and livelihoods to in jeopardy, many Indians are finding solace in an unexpected yet likely outcome. With automobiles and industrial work shut down, pollution levels across India have witnessed a drastic fall.

Some of the most visible effects of reduced air pollution and smog, perhaps, surfaced in Jalandhar, Punjab where residents woke up to an unprecedented view - the snow-capped Himalayan range, visible to the naked eye.

The Dhauladhar mountain range, part of the Himalayan range in Himachal Pradesh, became visible as a dip in toxic emission levels, not just in India but across the world, led to clearer skies across the world.

The incident occurred on Friday, over a week since the lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.

As more and more residents laid eyes on the entire Himalayan range from their rooftops, social media was filled with some delightful images.

Jallandhar is not the only city that experienced clearer skies and cleaner air. Similar effects were seen across cities in Punjab such as Ludhiana, one of the most polluted cities in India, ranking as the city with the country's cleanest air on March 23, Indian Express reported.

In other parts of the country such as New Delhi, PM 2.5 pollutants fell by 71 percent in just one week of lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,906

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,158

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,089

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres