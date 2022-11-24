Jalandhar's 'Kulhad Pizza' Couple Booked For Brandishing Guns in Video

An FIR has been registered against a couple after the duo was seen brandishing guns in a viral video. Identified as Roop Kaur and Sehaj Arora, the couple is famous for running the Kulhad Pizza eating joint. However, later, the couple issued a video and said that they were holding toy guns. As of now, they are out of bail and the police is still investigating further. “This news is Fake which is spreading by the media that we promote Gun culture. We do not support Gun Culture at all. Strict No to Gun Culture," read the caption.

As per several sources in the police, brandishing toy guns is also considered a gesture of promoting gun culture and thus the couple was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports by Tribune India, ADCP Aditya said that a case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered against the couple. He further added that apart from the couple, an FIR has also been registered against a youth of Dashmesh Avenue at Urban Estate for posing with pistols in his Snapchat post.

Meanwhile, earlier, a married couple was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 handguns into the country, customs officials said. The officials who made the arrest said a ballistic report will confirm whether the guns are real or not. ”But in a preliminary report, National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional,” an official said. The accused, who arrived here from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City, had been placed under surveillance by the officials.

“Further, examination of these two trolley bags carried by passenger -1 (male passenger) resulted in the recovery of 45 pieces of assorted brand guns having approximate value of Rs 22.5 lakh," read the statement.

