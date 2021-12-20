'Jalebi Chaat': After Fanta Maggie and Mirinda Golgappa, Comes Another Food Abomination

Just when we thought Fanta omelette and Maggie were enough as far as food experiments are concerned, there’s another weird dish in the market, a picture of which is breaking all records on Twitter. As part of this food experiment, the cook mixed jalebi with onion and namkeen before serving it with curd.

A picture of this weird dish is currently going viral on Twitter.

In the viral picture, three jalebis with curd on them are on a plate. The dish has been garnished with Sev Papadi. People seeing the picture just could not deal with the combination of onion and Jalebi. A Twitter user Mayur Sejpal shared the picture and wrote, “Jalebi Chaat for everyone from my side".

Aaj Friday ki khushi me sabko mere taraf se Jalebi Chaat… 😹 pic.twitter.com/MwNWHTiTBW— Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) December 17, 2021

Needless to say that people were offended to see the “Jalebi Chaat" and therefore, launched into a tirade against the “dish".

One of the users wrote, “Find some new hobby… I love food … Don’t do this." Another user asked: “Bhaiya… why are you doing this with us?". A third user commented, “Uffffff Not Again". Several users also used emoticons and GIFs to express their feelings.

However, this wasn’t the first time a weird dish has been prepared and shared with people on social media. Not long ago, Fanta omelette and maggie had gone viral but not without much criticism from food lovers, who didn’t want their favourite dishes to be “tarnished". Not to forget Mirinda golgappa is also a thing.

