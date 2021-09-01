Makeover or Erasing History? Jallianwala Bagh Renovation Sparks Conflict on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial. The event highlighted the development of the museum galleries and several other development initiatives taken by the government. A sound and light show too has been set up to display the horrific events that transpired on April 13, 1919. While the renovations have been lauded by many as a much-needed revamp, it has also come under fire as some think the makeover tends to erase the memories.

What happened on April 13, 1919?

The British were tackling major protests in Punjab against the Rowlatt Act, which let them arrest people without any warrant or trial. The martial rule was imposed in Lahore and Amritsar on April 11, 1919 by Sir Michel O’ Dwyer, but the order reached Amritsar on April 14. Col R E H Dyer’s troops marched through Amritsar warning against the assembly of more than four people. However, the warnings could not reach the people at the Golden Temple celebrating Baisakhi.

Later in the day, many of those people reached Jallianwala Bagh to join a public meet against the arrest of two leaders who opposed the Rowlatt Act, unaware of Col Dyer’s warnings. When informed about the meet, Col Dyer marched in with 50 armed soldiers, opened fired at the crowd with no warnings and killed 1000 innocent Indians that included kids and the elderly.

What is happening now?

Following the renovations, several netizens took to Twitter to slam the revamps, calling them an attempt to erase history. A major debate began on the micro-blogging platform as others thought the renovations were necessary due to the dilapidated conditions.

Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped - which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased. This is what I wrote of the memorial in my book, describing a space that has now itself become history. pic.twitter.com/GypQfrOulq— Kim A. Wagner (@KimAtiWagner) August 28, 2021

I took this photo in 2009. It was a chilling experience to visit #JallianwalaBagh. That this has now been altered makes no sense. https://t.co/pL1uVVGaLf pic.twitter.com/9YF6CliDmg— Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) August 30, 2021

The Jewish museum,Berlin is a prime example of the power of Architecture to invoke a feeling of remembrance - architecture should not always be comforting! It needs to be contextual.I doubt there is a fucking light and sound show here.#JallianwalaBagh #stopdestroyingourhistory pic.twitter.com/vEy0JBQFlI— Karan Singh (@karansingh84) August 30, 2021

Forgive me if I let out a cynical laugh when I hear complaints about the history of India not being taught correctly while allowing modern history to be desecrated right under our eyes. This is disrespectful to the memory of the horrific events of that day#JallianwalaBagh https://t.co/I0onhP7DYa— Ashwin Mushran 🇮🇳 (@ashwinmushran) August 30, 2021

Visited #JallianwalaBagh quite late in my life, five years ago. The bullet marks, the well, and the narrow entrance corridor etched in my memory.It was packed with visitors, but I cannot imagine a laser/light and sound show at such a place 🙁 . https://t.co/RHgFimnEQy pic.twitter.com/AHfwVIU5Hq — Aviral Vatsa , MBBS, DESS, PhD (@DocVatsa) August 30, 2021

My Amritsari dadi always said that everyone in Amritsar knew someone who died at the hands of the British in #JallianwalaBagh. This is an erasure of living memories of colonial violence, of resistance, of the histories of our families. Shame on the govt for #JallianwalaBaghSmarak— Akanksha Mehta (@AjeebAurat) August 30, 2021

Growing outrage over Jalianwala Bagh memorial's sound and light show is absurd and causeless.FYI, the show was started by AK Antony on April 14, 2010. However, it became incapacitated to generate enough revenue to support the site's upkeep in a few years. #JallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/4GfRLbYcPf — Deeksha Negi (@NegiDeekshaa) September 1, 2021

I don’t know if it is peer pressure or group think, probably both, but this criticism about #JallianwalaBagh is so unfounded and unfortunate. I have visited the massacre site. It was frankly a disgrace. Unkempt, dilapidated and not maintained at all.— Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) August 31, 2021

