Home » News » Buzz » Makeover or Erasing History? Jallianwala Bagh Renovation Sparks Conflict on Twitter
3-MIN READ

Makeover or Erasing History? Jallianwala Bagh Renovation Sparks Conflict on Twitter

Following the renovations, several netizens took to Twitter to slam the revamps, calling them an attempt to erase history. (Image Credits: Twitter/@KimAtiWagner)

While the Jallianwala Bagh renovations have been lauded by many as a much-needed revamp, it has also come under fire as some think the makeover tends to erase the memories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial. The event highlighted the development of the museum galleries and several other development initiatives taken by the government. A sound and light show too has been set up to display the horrific events that transpired on April 13, 1919. While the renovations have been lauded by many as a much-needed revamp, it has also come under fire as some think the makeover tends to erase the memories.

What happened on April 13, 1919?

The British were tackling major protests in Punjab against the Rowlatt Act, which let them arrest people without any warrant or trial. The martial rule was imposed in Lahore and Amritsar on April 11, 1919 by Sir Michel O’ Dwyer, but the order reached Amritsar on April 14. Col R E H Dyer’s troops marched through Amritsar warning against the assembly of more than four people. However, the warnings could not reach the people at the Golden Temple celebrating Baisakhi.

Later in the day, many of those people reached Jallianwala Bagh to join a public meet against the arrest of two leaders who opposed the Rowlatt Act, unaware of Col Dyer’s warnings. When informed about the meet, Col Dyer marched in with 50 armed soldiers, opened fired at the crowd with no warnings and killed 1000 innocent Indians that included kids and the elderly.

What is happening now?

Following the renovations, several netizens took to Twitter to slam the revamps, calling them an attempt to erase history. A major debate began on the micro-blogging platform as others thought the renovations were necessary due to the dilapidated conditions.

What are your thoughts on the renovations?

first published:September 01, 2021, 17:25 IST