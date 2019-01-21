'Stop Shaming Women': Avon Apologises for Ad Attacking 'Dimples' on Thighs After Outrage

And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do. Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to “fix”them, is to literally set us up for failure pic.twitter.com/78kqu3nHeE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

God, imagine what the men losing their shit at Gillette would do if *MOST* of the ads targeted to them were about how terrible their bodies, personalities, relationships, attributes, houses, children, etcetera were, like women’s ads are. — Maggie Holt (@magpepper) January 19, 2019

This!! Even after losing over 100 lbs, I'm still being told, "you need a push up bra" or "you need a girdle, tummy control, etc--" by my own family. I'm tired. I've already worked so hard and yet it's not enough for anyone. I have to strive to be better, prettier, perfect. — Pretty Boy Swag (@dreamychoux) January 20, 2019

I am 58 today I have scars, stretch marks and I have dimples on my thighs and so does every human I have EVER seen at a beach or in a bed or backstage - stop making us feel like we are somehow damaged and ONLY you can help us rub away the shame - I’ll never buy this shite pic.twitter.com/EBt1U1vTC3 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 20, 2019

Thank you Jameel. My body is riddled with cellulite due to prednisone and anti rejection drugs that redistribute fat onsurface of skin. So grateful to my donor for my lovely new working heart and lungs. Prefer to be alive with cellulite than dead because of a rare disease. — lori webber (@heartembrace) January 20, 2019

I don’t think there’s any woman out there who does not have dimples in their thighs (cellulite) and stretch marks and yet the media still forces us to see it as “ugly”, which only makes us downgrade ourselves and make the path to self-love harder and harder — lykke li (@professorlupins) January 19, 2019

If they don't invent a problem they can't sell you a solution. — Huw Powell (@Huw_Powell) January 19, 2019

Hi Jameela, we completely understand where you’re coming from. We realize that we missed the mark with this messaging. We have removed this messaging from all future marketing materials. We fully support our community in loving their bodies and feel confident in their own skin. — Avon (@AvonInsider) January 19, 2019

Even as controversy over the latest Gillette ad attacking 'toxic masculinity' refused to die down, another questionable advert, this time by women's beauty brand Avon, has ruffled feathers for body-shaming.The ad was released last week and intended to promote 'Naked Proof', a cellulite reducing cream and it ran thus — "Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thigh)'.The ad instantly attracted the ire of netizens with many condemning it for indulging in casual shaming of women's bodies.Actress and ativist Jameela Jamil was one of the first people to take issue with the ad and many Tweeples followed suit.Jameel took to Twitter and posted, "And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do. Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They're inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to "fix"them, is to literally set us up for failure."Many felt that it was ironic how the ad came out at a time when companies like Gillette were trying to break away from their age-old narratives, albeit in pursuit of new market segments.The backlash was so intense that Avon LLC issued an apology to Jameel and others who were hurt by the advert. " We realize that we missed the mark with this messaging. We have removed this messaging from all future marketing materials. We fully support our community in loving their bodies and feel confident in their own skin," the company wrote on the Jameel's twitter thread.