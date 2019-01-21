LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Stop Shaming Women': Avon Apologises for Ad Attacking 'Dimples' on Thighs After Outrage

The ad was released last week and intended to promote 'Naked Proof', a cellulite reducing cream and it read 'Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thigh)'.

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Even as controversy over the latest Gillette ad attacking 'toxic masculinity' refused to die down, another questionable advert, this time by women's beauty brand Avon, has ruffled feathers for body-shaming.

The ad was released last week and intended to promote 'Naked Proof', a cellulite reducing cream and it ran thus — "Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thigh)'.

The ad instantly attracted the ire of netizens with many condemning it for indulging in casual shaming of women's bodies.




Actress and ativist Jameela Jamil was one of the first people to take issue with the ad and many Tweeples followed suit.

Jameel took to Twitter and posted, "And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do. Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to “fix”them, is to literally set us up for failure."




Many felt that it was ironic how the ad came out at a time when companies like Gillette were trying to break away from their age-old narratives, albeit in pursuit of new market segments.



















The backlash was so intense that Avon LLC issued an apology to Jameel and others who were hurt by the advert. " We realize that we missed the mark with this messaging. We have removed this messaging from all future marketing materials. We fully support our community in loving their bodies and feel confident in their own skin," the company wrote on the Jameel's twitter thread.





