James Blunt Trash Talking Himself on Twitter is the Confidence We Need in Life

British singer and songwriter James Blunt has aced the art of trolling himself on Twitter so much so that it has become his new technique of promoting his latest album. The 47-year-old singer who is known for hits like You’re Beautiful and Goodbye my Lover, came out with his latest album The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) last month. If you scroll through Blunt’s Twitter account, you would notice how the singer is his own top critic. Parodies of You’re Beautiful music videos are often retweeted by Blunt where he shares his own take.

I do solemnly swear that if my new album (out tomorrow) goes to Number 1, I will never write, record or sing another song for as long as I shall live.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 18, 2021

Earlier this month, Blunt retweeted a parody of his 2004 hit song You’re Beautiful and wrote, “And this is still my favourite parody.” The singer went on to say in an interview that his guiltiest pleasure is listening to his own music.

And this is still my favourite parody. https://t.co/MNLlGKxVBJ— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 3, 2021

In a recent interview with LADbible, Blunt revealed how he likes to respond to his critics on Twitter. The singer confessed that he seems to focus on one negative thing that he found online, and that person did not even make the effort to buy a ticket and get in a venue and shout about how much they dislike his music. “They just sat at home and posted on their phone,” said Blunt. The singer told LADbible that even though the Twitter troll made no effort whatsoever he still focused on that rather than the tens of thousands that came to the show. Blunt went on to say that it is human nature, and that is why he laughs at himself on Twitter for doing that and is very happy indeed.

Said no one ever. https://t.co/hobnO8mc1Y— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 7, 2021

Watch how fast that date changes the moment she realises my album is out the same day. https://t.co/p3Q5KnjuuW— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 17, 2021

Blunt describes the art of trolling himself further by retweeting his trolls as “fun.”

What is even more interesting is that Blunt’s record label had requested him to join the social media platform, because they thought it was going to sell more albums. However, Blunt thinks otherwise, as he told the website, “I don’t think being on Twitter is going to sell me more albums. You might as well just enjoy it.”

