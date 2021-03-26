James Bond Fans Unite: Website Offers Rs 72,000 to Binge-watch All 24 Movies of 007 Agent

Do you consider yourself to be a James Bond fan or do you know someone who is a diehard fan of the British secret agent? Well, then you are in luck because a website is offering up to $1,000 to exceptional James Bond fans to binge-watch all of the movies ever made on the 007 agent. According to a nerd culture website called NerdBear.com , those movie buffs who can display their knowledge of the Bond movies will get to watch all 24 Bond 007 films, from 1962's Dr. No to 2015's Spectre. The event has been organised in view of the September 30, 2021 release of the upcoming Bond movie, No Time to Die, which is the 25th film in the franchise.

However, it is not just all binge-watch since participants will also have to follow a few instructions. The website mentions that to get into this dream job one does not have to be just a Bond super-fan who will only watch the movies but will also have to take notes. The chosen participants shall display an irrevocable love for the franchise and prove good attention to detail. The participants will have to watch all the 24 movies over a period of 30 days.

The superfan must also have an active social media following through which they can keep the website updated as they go. And a very important piece of information before you apply for this job is that the applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to qualify for the post.

Those who get selected to participate in this binge-watch festival will receive $1,000, a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies and a $50 AMC gift card to go see the latest film, No Time To Die when it releases.

In case you need a refresher, some of the Bond movies are namely: Dr. No (1962), Live and Let Die (1973), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Quantum of Solace (2008) with the most recent being Spectre (2015).

The entire list can be accessed here.