James Corden, Ellen, and The Internet: Why is Everyone Dancing to 'Baby Shark' Nursery Jingle?

♬ BABY SHARK DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOOOOOO ♬

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 3:47 PM IST
Catchy songs on YouTube have a habit of breaking the Internet. Remember Gangnam Style or Kolaveri D or the recent Despacito?

But as quickly as these songs go viral, they also fade away in the oblivion in no time. This, however, isn't the case with the 'educational videos' that exist on the video sharing website. Because nursery rhymes are here to stay.

So it shouldn't come to you as a surprise that James Corden sang and performed nursery song Baby Shark - a song about a shark family, on The Late Late Show. But Corden wasn't alone. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner teamed up with him to give the classiest version of the highly catchy rhyme.



People were more than glad that they could listen to the song without getting annoyed.

"This’s so lame and hilarious at the same time." "At least for once it's something positive about sharks lol." "I wanna be on this level of extra," read few of the comments.

But what is Baby Shark and why has it gone viral?

It all started when Internet got hold of an Indian version of Johnny Johnny Yes Papa(now deleted) and made memes on it. Soon the detectives on social media discovered that it was eerily similar to Baby Shark, which had the OG doo-doo-doo-da-doo tune to it.

Created by a YouTube channel Pinkfong, a Korean-based channel for kids, the song became a global phenomenon recently, raking nearly 2 billion views on the website. Yes.



And when something becomes the thing, Ellen DeGeneres makes sure the entire world knows it. Recently, Ellen decided to make a new theme for her popular show The Ellen DeGeneres Show and left everyone chuckling.


Weirdly enough, there a bunch of kids (and adults) taking up the #babysharkchallenge for reasons best known to them and are uploading them on the Internet for the world to see.










In conclusion, we just hope the aliens don't visit us because we wouldn't be able to explain this trend.
