James Faulkner Trolled With Chandelier Memes After Australian Cricketer's Ugly Exit from PSL

Australian cricketer James Faulkner has become the butt of jokes in Pakistan after the all-rounder was banned for life from the popular Pakistan Super League (PSL) following “gross misconduct" accusations from the country’s cricket board. Earlier, the cricketer pulled out of the tournament midway, citing irregularities in the payment of his contractual fee. Following this, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators on Saturday issued a joint statement on his allegations with the former adding that Faulkner, before his departure, had caused deliberate damage to property at the hotel he was staying at and that the board had to pay for the damages.

Damage caused after James Faulkner threw his bat and helmet onto a Lahore hotel chandelier following discussions with a PCB official #PSL7 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/NOy3okFiyy— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) February 20, 2022

PCB further stated that it also received reports and complaints from immigration authorities that Faulkner’s behaviour at the airport was inappropriate and abusive.

While the entire fiasco has been an ugly affair, cricket fans in Pakistan (a few in India too!) have taken it upon themselves to bid farewell to the cricketer with brutal memes. Many brought up the topic of the chandelier, a hotel property that the cricketer has been accused to have damaged.

James Faulkner wants payment in both accounts..?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/RIpzM3xDdK— S A A D | LQ 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22) February 19, 2022

PCB to James Faulkner after breaking chandelier pic.twitter.com/u3XwiqhJA7— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 19, 2022

James Faulkner ft. Mr Fraudiye pic.twitter.com/EaKCeFHwzM— Ismaeel Farrukh (@Ismaeel_Farrukh) February 20, 2022

PC hotel released the video of james faulkner damaging the chandelier. pic.twitter.com/QTxdn9O6jc— GkhanU🎖🎁🎗 (@Goharkh43171681) February 19, 2022

Drunk James Faulkner dressed as chandelier requesting PC hotel officials to accept this as damage replacement pic.twitter.com/mVvywzRzwg— J. Sad Latte (@naanchannay) February 19, 2022

Don't let PSL distract you from the fact that James Faulkner ran away while breaking the chandelier, all i want is justice for Chandelier— Haroon (@ThisHaroon) February 19, 2022

Live footage of james faulkner from pc hotel pic.twitter.com/W0WED2s2j8— zed (@w1tvh) February 19, 2022

Makhsoos nation to James Faulkner right now pic.twitter.com/ii900ibmyz— F (@falahtah) February 19, 2022

James Faulkner mission in PSL pic.twitter.com/bQpxLzTAKY— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 19, 2022

James faulkner demanding his money from PSL pic.twitter.com/uQnO4qK27R— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 19, 2022

Exclusive picture of James Faulkner at PC Hotel 😂 pic.twitter.com/YMheUOPA6R— Muhammad Asif (@Rajpoot_Tiger96) February 21, 2022

“In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner’s gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," a part of the statement read.

