5-min read

James Gunn Was Fired Over 'Child Rape' Tweets. But 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Actors are Supporting Him

Ever since Gunn was give the boot, around 50 online petitions have come out in support of the director, urging Disney to get the director back on board for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 4:16 PM IST

Tweets made by James Gunn between 2009 and 2010. (Image credit: Twitter)
A score of celebrities and fans are signing an online petition, asking Disney to rehire director of the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, James Gunn, after the studio fired him for controversial tweets dating back to 2009.

As of now, the petition has over 153,000 signatures.

Ever since Gunn was given the boot, around 50 online petitions have come out in support of the director, urging Disney to get the director back on board for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gunn’s infamous tweets, which were resurfaced by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, suggested that the director was, in fact, a pedophile at loose.

However, the director, known for his offensive and provocative humour, issued an apology on Twitter on Friday.

Gunn admitted that although he ‘viewed himself as a provocateur’, he had developed as a person, and so had his work and humour.










In an official statement released on Saturday, the director said, “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he wrote. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today.”

The cast of Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, which includes actors Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Selma Blair and Sean Gunn, has been supporting the director on Twitter.











It goes without saying that I love and support my brother James and I’m quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with all the people in his life. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious. Since devoting his entire life to the Guardians movies and MCU six years ago, I’ve seen him channel that voice into his work and seen him transform from the guy who made up things to shock people. I saw firsthand as he went from worrying about “softening his edge” for a larger audience to realizing that this “edge” wasn’t as useful of a tool as he thought it was. That his gift for storytelling was something better. I saw that he was more open-hearted than the guy who thought he needed to get a rise out of people by making nasty or offensive jokes (or whatever you choose to call them—I don’t think his bluer material was ever his funniest and neither does Mom). And the best part is, this change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I’ve heard my brother say many times that when Quill rallies the team with “this is our chance to give a shit”—to care—that it’s the pep talk he himself needed to hear. It’s part of what made working on the Guardians movies such a rewarding experience for the cast. We managed to find ourselves involved in a big-budget superhero movie that was, at its core, deeply personal. That’s a gift. And that’s why it’s good. This isn’t new information, by the way. It’s all stuff that James has explained many times in interviews, in more detail and more eloquently. It’s not some new spin. It’s always been part of this story. So I guess my hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jackass, but because of it. They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’ll always be proud of that. Peace. A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn) on




Prior to his abrupt termination, Gunn was busy writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although Marvel Studios never officially announced the date, the movie was expected to release in 2020.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
