English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
James Gunn Was Fired Over 'Child Rape' Tweets. But 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Actors are Supporting Him
Ever since Gunn was give the boot, around 50 online petitions have come out in support of the director, urging Disney to get the director back on board for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Tweets made by James Gunn between 2009 and 2010. (Image credit: Twitter)
A score of celebrities and fans are signing an online petition, asking Disney to rehire director of the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, James Gunn, after the studio fired him for controversial tweets dating back to 2009.
As of now, the petition has over 153,000 signatures.
Ever since Gunn was given the boot, around 50 online petitions have come out in support of the director, urging Disney to get the director back on board for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Gunn’s infamous tweets, which were resurfaced by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, suggested that the director was, in fact, a pedophile at loose.
However, the director, known for his offensive and provocative humour, issued an apology on Twitter on Friday.
Gunn admitted that although he ‘viewed himself as a provocateur’, he had developed as a person, and so had his work and humour.
In an official statement released on Saturday, the director said, “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he wrote. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today.”
The cast of Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, which includes actors Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Selma Blair and Sean Gunn, has been supporting the director on Twitter.
Prior to his abrupt termination, Gunn was busy writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although Marvel Studios never officially announced the date, the movie was expected to release in 2020.
Also Watch
As of now, the petition has over 153,000 signatures.
Ever since Gunn was given the boot, around 50 online petitions have come out in support of the director, urging Disney to get the director back on board for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Gunn’s infamous tweets, which were resurfaced by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, suggested that the director was, in fact, a pedophile at loose.
However, the director, known for his offensive and provocative humour, issued an apology on Twitter on Friday.
Gunn admitted that although he ‘viewed himself as a provocateur’, he had developed as a person, and so had his work and humour.
1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
4. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018
In an official statement released on Saturday, the director said, “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he wrote. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today.”
The cast of Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, which includes actors Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Selma Blair and Sean Gunn, has been supporting the director on Twitter.
I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018
It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.
— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018
“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19 🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018
It goes without saying that I love and support my brother James and I’m quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with all the people in his life. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious. Since devoting his entire life to the Guardians movies and MCU six years ago, I’ve seen him channel that voice into his work and seen him transform from the guy who made up things to shock people. I saw firsthand as he went from worrying about “softening his edge” for a larger audience to realizing that this “edge” wasn’t as useful of a tool as he thought it was. That his gift for storytelling was something better. I saw that he was more open-hearted than the guy who thought he needed to get a rise out of people by making nasty or offensive jokes (or whatever you choose to call them—I don’t think his bluer material was ever his funniest and neither does Mom). And the best part is, this change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I’ve heard my brother say many times that when Quill rallies the team with “this is our chance to give a shit”—to care—that it’s the pep talk he himself needed to hear. It’s part of what made working on the Guardians movies such a rewarding experience for the cast. We managed to find ourselves involved in a big-budget superhero movie that was, at its core, deeply personal. That’s a gift. And that’s why it’s good. This isn’t new information, by the way. It’s all stuff that James has explained many times in interviews, in more detail and more eloquently. It’s not some new spin. It’s always been part of this story. So I guess my hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jackass, but because of it. They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’ll always be proud of that. Peace. A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn) on
Prior to his abrupt termination, Gunn was busy writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although Marvel Studios never officially announced the date, the movie was expected to release in 2020.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- Indian-Origin Kid's Performance With a Harmonium at 'Voice Kids UK' is Out of This World
- Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are Slaying it in Their Airport Outfits; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...