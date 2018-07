James Gunn Was Fired Over 'Child Rape' Tweets. But 'Guardian of the Galaxy' Actors are Supporting Him

1. Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

3. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

4. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018



5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018



I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018



It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.



— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018





“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19 🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018



A score of celebrities and fans are signing an online petition, asking Disney to rehire director of the Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, James Gunn, after the studio fired him for controversial tweets dating back to 2009.As of now, the petition has over 153,000 signatures.Ever since Gunn was given the boot, around 50 online petitions have come out in support of the director, urging Disney to get the director back on board for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.Gunn’s infamous tweets, which were resurfaced by right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, suggested that the director was, in fact, a pedophile at loose.However, the director, known for his offensive and provocative humour, issued an apology on Twitter on Friday.Gunn admitted that although he ‘viewed himself as a provocateur’, he had developed as a person, and so had his work and humour.In an official statement released on Saturday, the director said, “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he wrote. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time. Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today.”The cast of Guardian of the Galaxy franchise, which includes actors Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Selma Blair and Sean Gunn, has been supporting the director on Twitter.Prior to his abrupt termination, Gunn was busy writing the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although Marvel Studios never officially announced the date, the movie was expected to release in 2020.