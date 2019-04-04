James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic With Metallica Gems

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @joeberlingerfilms ・・・ A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring @zacefron and @lilyjcollins… Metallica is in the house as @papa_het_ plays Officer Bob Hayward in his first dramatic role. Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome. ・・・ Photo by @brian_douglas_stills