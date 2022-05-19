James Hetfield Opening Up About 'Insecurity' as Musician to Packed Venue Proves He's Human

Metallica’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield opened up about his artistic insecurities in a moment of rare public vulnerability. Performing recently in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte, Hetfield said to the audience of around 60,000, “I gotta tell ya, I wasn’t feeling very good before I came out here. Feeling a little bit insecure, like, ‘I’m an old guy, I can’t play anymore’- all this bullsh*t that I tell myself in my head.” Pointing to his bandmates, he shared how speaking to them about said insecurities helped him. They gave him a hug and told him that if he found himself struggling on stage, “we’ve got your back”.

The bandmates, Hetfield along with guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Rob Trujillo and drummer Lars Ulrich, also shared a group hug on-stage amid rousing cheers from the crowd. “And seeing you out there, I am not alone. I am not alone, and neither are you,” Hetfield told the audience.

“Let’s prove it,” he declared, before playing Metallica’s final song “Sad But True” from their eponymous album.

“Stuff like this is why they’re the greatest band in the whole world. There’s just genuine love among the four of them, and it shines through in every song and every performance. Metallica forever!” A commenter wrote on YouTube. “This video almost makes me cry… To feel the pain of James in his words.

James, our man, our brother of all of us, you change our lives forever with your music, with your lyrics, with your riff, with your love for the band, be strong as you possibly can, you have the best buddies in the world around you (Lars, Kirk and Rob), a beautiful family with u (wife and kids) and i hope you feel the love of the most maniac fans in the world… as you said many years ago… “cause WE are Metallica!!! [sic]” wrote another fan.

Last year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Ulrich spoke about Hetfield’s struggle with alcoholism and how it paved the way for all of Metallica to get mental health help. Hetfield had had to check into rehab during the recording of the band’s eighth studio album ‘St. Anger’. Thereafter, he struggled on and off with his mental health and alcohol addiction.

