Jamia Professor Who Put Out SOS For ICU Bed on Twitter Dies of Covid-19 Days Later

A 38-year-old assistant professor who taught at Jamia Millia Islamia died at a Faridabad hospital on Monday night, a week after she tested positive for Covid-19. The professor had sought an ICU bed for herself on May 4 on Twitter, which she got later but sadly, couldn’t fight the dreaded virus and passed away at the hospital on Monday night. Dr Nabila Sadiq, a PhD scholar from JNU, had been her students with their thesis till April 20.

According to reports, 10 days before Nabila passed away, her mother Nuzhat (76) had also died of Covid-related complications.

On May 4, Nabila tweeted asking for a bed for herself.

Any icu bed leads? For myself.— Mermaid (@SugarsNSpice) May 4, 2021

Her father, who had been admitted to hospital too was discharged and was recovering under home quarantine. Reports suggested that Nabila was not aware of her mother’s demise when she was in hospital. Her mother passed away on May 7.

Pray for me and parents please. We sail through 🙏🏻— Mermaid (@SugarsNSpice) April 30, 2021

At this rate no one will stay alive in Delhi atleast.— Mermaid (@SugarsNSpice) May 1, 2021

One of Nabila’s students, Waqar, who was with the family throughout said, “We called every hospital in Delhi-NCR to get an oxygen bed. Her friends helped us get a bed at Fortis Hospital in Faridabad. However, her oxygen levels dropped to 32 per cent. After a CT scan, the doctor said her lungs were damaged."

Nabila was a very loved professor and was always there for her students of gender studies who needed a guide or a mentor. Her Twitter bio read, “A dreamer residing within the deep crevices of love. An artist who delves into the magic the universe teaches often. Hopeless believer." Her students said she was someone who loved writing poetry and discussed politics and gender theory with zeal.

Nabila’s students helped perform her mother’s last rites on May 7. Nabila, who was not responding to medicines or any treatment, passed away on Monday, after which her students performed her last rites on Tuesday at mangolpuri, same place as her mother’s. Nabila’s father, Mohammad Sadiq, a retired professor who taught at Aligarh Muslim University and JNU and is over 80, was informed of his daughter’s death on Tuesday.

“It feels like we lost our mother. She helped so many people during the pandemic," Waqar said about Nabila.

