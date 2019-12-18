Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
A video, taken on Monday, emerged of the students momentarily halting their protest in order to make way for an ambulance passing through the area.
A video, taken on Monday, emerged of the students momentarily halting their protest in order to make way for an ambulance passing through the area.
Students of Jamia Milia Islamia, for the past few days, have been protesting against the highly controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed earlier last week. Protests took a violent turn over the weekend when clashes broke out between the Delhi Police and the students, with the former resorting to batons and tear gas in order to disperse the crowd.
As reports started pouring in about the sheer display of police brutality against unarmed and helpless students, nationwide protests were organised by educational institutions around the country. Jamia Milia students too hit the streets the very next day in order to raise their voice against the atrocities on campus the night before.
Protestors made their voices heard through sloganeering, powerful demonstrations, forming human chains and by reading the Preamble of the Constitution. However, humanity isn't dead yet and no amount of violence can take that away from the students. That became evident when a video, taken on Monday, emerged of the students momentarily halting their protest in order to make way for an ambulance passing through the area. Protestors, who had gathered in large numbers, can be seen creating space enough for the ambulance to comfortably make its way through.
Remember video of the crowd parting to make way for an ambulance in Hong Kong?This was at protest at JamiaThese are not troublemakers looking to incite trouble,for that it you need uniform, these students are fighting for all of us@IndiasMuslims @kavita_krishnan @naukarshah pic.twitter.com/nP3t41DPlr— Kamran Shahid (@CitizenKamran) December 17, 2019
According to our correspondent reporting from ground zero, roads were closed for only a brief while near Jamia Milia and protesting students exercised utmost caution so as to not inconvenience passers-by. They also ensured that traffic did not come to a stand still due to their protests.
HAPPENING NOW- Students at Jamia Milia Islamia are protesting peacefully once again, waiving the national flag.Students have also formed a human chain to ensure that traffic is not disrupted #JamiaMiliaIslamia #CABProtests @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/ewyvbjsRqS— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 16, 2019
HAPPENING NOW- Protests continue outside Jamia Campus, Gate no 7. Students and locals protesting against CAA & Delhi Police. Protests more organised than yesterday. All lined up together. Food and water also being distributed like yesterday. #JamiaMilliaIslamia #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/a9mToot5mS— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 17, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Sidharth Shukla is the Strongest Contender to Win This Season
- 'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
- Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party
- Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally