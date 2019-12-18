Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet

Students of Jamia Milia Islamia, for the past few days, have been protesting against the highly controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed earlier last week. Protests took a violent turn over the weekend when clashes broke out between the Delhi Police and the students, with the former resorting to batons and tear gas in order to disperse the crowd.

As reports started pouring in about the sheer display of police brutality against unarmed and helpless students, nationwide protests were organised by educational institutions around the country. Jamia Milia students too hit the streets the very next day in order to raise their voice against the atrocities on campus the night before.

Protestors made their voices heard through sloganeering, powerful demonstrations, forming human chains and by reading the Preamble of the Constitution. However, humanity isn't dead yet and no amount of violence can take that away from the students. That became evident when a video, taken on Monday, emerged of the students momentarily halting their protest in order to make way for an ambulance passing through the area. Protestors, who had gathered in large numbers, can be seen creating space enough for the ambulance to comfortably make its way through.

Remember video of the crowd parting to make way for an ambulance in Hong Kong?This was at protest at JamiaThese are not troublemakers looking to incite trouble,for that it you need uniform, these students are fighting for all of us@IndiasMuslims @kavita_krishnan @naukarshah pic.twitter.com/nP3t41DPlr — Kamran Shahid (@CitizenKamran) December 17, 2019

According to our correspondent reporting from ground zero, roads were closed for only a brief while near Jamia Milia and protesting students exercised utmost caution so as to not inconvenience passers-by. They also ensured that traffic did not come to a stand still due to their protests.

HAPPENING NOW- Students at Jamia Milia Islamia are protesting peacefully once again, waiving the national flag.Students have also formed a human chain to ensure that traffic is not disrupted #JamiaMiliaIslamia #CABProtests @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/ewyvbjsRqS — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 16, 2019

HAPPENING NOW- Protests continue outside Jamia Campus, Gate no 7. Students and locals protesting against CAA & Delhi Police. Protests more organised than yesterday. All lined up together. Food and water also being distributed like yesterday. #JamiaMilliaIslamia #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/a9mToot5mS — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 17, 2019

