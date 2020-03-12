English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir is Furiously Googling 'Pandemic' as Coronavirus Fears Escalate

After Internet services were back, the question that plagued that valley was the same that had had millions around the globe worried: Coronavirus.

  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
About a week ago, broadband internet service was resorted to Jammu and Kashmir, after a period of almost seven months.

Broadband services were disrupted in the Valley on August 5, 2019 when the Indian parliament moved a motion to abrogate Article 370.

On 11 March, the World Health Organization termed the outbreak as a global 'pandemic.' Soon after the announcement, Jammu and Kashmir furiously googled the word, trying to understand the extent of the outbreak.

It topped the district in India searching for the meaning of 'pandemic.'

The top searches in the area were 'pandemic' with various spellings and understanding how it was different form an outbreak or epidemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was alarmed by the spread and severity of the outbreak, along with a lack of action taken to combat it.

"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," he told a news conference in Geneva, adding that he expected the number of cases and deaths to grow in the coming days and weeks.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," he added.

