Jammu and Kashmir Policeman's Rap Performance on TV Show is Giving Netizens Goosebumps

A police officer’s rap song paying tribute to Indian soldiers is enthralling viewers all over the country. Jeevan Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir performed the song on TV show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’. Wearing his uniform, he gives an energetic performance singing ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Hind.’ His infectious energy is seen rubbing on to the judges actress Parineeti Chopra, actor Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar, who can be seen grooving to his beats. Jeevan Kumar, who hails from Jammu city goes by the handle ‘iampolicewalarapper’ on Instagram. The video of the performance was shared by Aditya Raj Kaul, a journalist. “Full rap song by Jammu & Kashmir Police Constable Jeevan Kumar!"

The video received enthusiastic responses from netizens who were awed by Jeevan’s talent. Here are a few of the reactions:

“His passion towards motherland and rap both are clearly visible. Hats off. Jai Hind."

“Goosebumps…. He set the stage on fire…"

“Amazing !! it should be turned into Song. A true Dedicate to Indian Soldiers. If anyone listening."

“Goosebumps. Jai Hind."

“GOOSE BUMPS GUARANTEED."

“Tears in my eyes, goosebumps. Respect."

“Bhai sahab..haven’t heart a better rap than this..especially without any obscene commentary…"

“This man mentioned maharaja Hari Singh too in his rap."

In a video released by the channel, Jeevan says that joining the police force had been his passion. He wanted to serve his motherland. “If all of us run away, who will serve the country?" he asks. His song is dedicated to the soldiers of the nation for safeguarding the borders from infiltrators. Jeevan Kumar had gone viral last year too when a clip was shared by IFS officer Mukesh Singh.

