Jammu Artiste Suffers Heart Attack While Performing On Stage, Dies

In a tragic incident, an artiste collapsed and died on stage after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Jammu’s Bishnah area. As per a report by NDTV, the artiste was a man dressed up as Goddess Parvati and he was performing at a Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The report stated that the artiste was named Yogesh Gupta. He was performing an energetic number on stage when he dropped to the floor. After the fall, he was seen moving for a bit but then he did not move. While onlookers stood in disbelief, many were of the opinion that it was all a part of his performance. After several moments passed, one of his co-actors rushed to the stage to find him unresponsive despite several attempts to wake him up.

Here is the video:

एक और हादसा। हंसते-गाते-नाचते हुए एक और मौत की LIVE तस्वीर। यह बहुत चिंताजनक ट्रेंड है। अब इसपर बहुत गंभीरता से व्यापक तरीक़े से बात होनी चाहये pic.twitter.com/FGPxQvWHit — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) September 8, 2022

Gupta was rushed to the hospital, where it was learnt that he had passed away. In the recent past, several incidents of artists and performers suffering from cardiac arrests on stage have been reported across the country. Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK, a popular playback singer who was the voice behind Dil Ibaadat, Tu Jo Mila, Khuda Jaane, Labon ko, and several more, was one of the most versatile singers from India. KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest minutes after performing onstage in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. The 53-year-old complained of uneasiness during the performance. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

As the news of his death broke, several people across the country took to social media to proclaim their sadness and disbelief.

